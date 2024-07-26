Nigeria: 'Leadership, Digital Education Should Be Introduced in Nigerian Schools'

Chief Executive Officer of Teesas, an educational technology (EdTech) firm, Osayi Izedonmwen, has said there is a need to develop social, emotional learning and leadership skills among learners across educational institutions with respect to quality education delivery.

Izedonmwen, who stated this during a leadership and digital transformation conference for the educational sector, in Abuja on Tuesday, said introducing new transformation is important as the world is moving from the typical way education is delivered in the past where they relied on hard copy books and outdated methods of teaching.

"We are bringing educators from all kinds of schools and giving them insight on how to develop leadership skills in students and also equip them with education management tools that are digital in nature to help them transform and effectively manage their schools and prepare their students for the future of work," he said.

He said the country is in dire need of very strong leaders who are capable of transforming it, adding that, "when we develop the children and give them deep-seated leadership skills through leadership programmes, then we can truly transform the country."

On challenges in digital education in the country, he said, "We need to have the right implementation partners and the biggest challenge is that we are going to be producing a large workforce and that workforce needs to be equipped with tools that will be relevant by 2050."