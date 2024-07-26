Nigeria: Shun Inter-Agency Rivalry, Tinubu Tells Security Agencies

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, directed all security agencies to put a permanent end to the inter-agency rivalry and unite criminal elements and criminalities ravaging the country.

This, he said, would help all the security agencies saddled with the responsibility of tackling the present menace which, according to him, is being carried out by "well-organised" non-state actors.

Tinubu spoke through the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, during the commissioning of the Nigeria Police Force National Cyber Crime Centre in Abuja.

"The security situation in the country is a complex blend of threats posed by well-organized non-state actors. Addressing it requires a concerted approach by all stakeholders within the security architecture.

"I, therefore, call for the elimination of inter-agency rivalries and urge law enforcement agencies to embrace a coordinated, collaborative approach.

"In line with our policy objective of reforming the Nigerian Police Force, we are committed to investing further in the Nigeria Police Force through procurement of sufficient arms, weapons, and other critical equipment, as well as recruitment and continuous training to boost the number, quality, and preparedness of our police personnel," he said.

The president further said that his administration was determined to combat all forms of insecurity, noting that the country was witnessing a rise in threats posed by cybercriminals.

The president stressed that there is a need to strengthen collaboration between the centre and the Office of the National Security Adviser to ensure a greater level of scrutiny of online activities.