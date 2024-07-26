Nigeria: Cocoa Processors Fault NAFDAC's Proposed Export Regulation Bill

The Cocoa Processors Association of Nigeria (COPAN) has expressed concerns over the proposed 2024 export regulation bill by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), arguing that it would negatively impact their industry.

COPAN, which represents manufacturers involved in processing raw cocoa beans into products like cocoa cake, cocoa powder, cocoa liquor, and cocoa butter for both local and international markets, criticised the proposed regulation in a statement signed by its chairman, Otunba Felix Oladunjoye.

They claim that the proposed regulation would severely damage their businesses.

The processors highlighted specific sections of the proposed regulations - sections 3, 4, 17, and 18 - citing them as unfriendly to business.

These sections pertain to the application for export, product registration for export, and inspection processes.

COPAN pointed out that Section 17, which deals with the issuance of export certificates, would lead to a duplication of responsibilities.

"No business person can export any commodity out of Nigeria without obtaining an export certificate or license. NAFDAC taking up this responsibility is a duplication of duty," COPAN stated.

They further criticised Section 18, which grants NAFDAC the authority to seal any premises without a lawful order, describing it as draconian, potentially abusive, and inconsistent with Section 44 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The association argued that the new regulations would cripple their businesses due to NAFDAC's lack of infrastructure and human resources needed to regulate numerous export transactions at Nigerian seaports and airports.

They warned that Nigeria's already insufficient foreign exchange situation would deteriorate under these new regulations.