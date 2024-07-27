Nigeria: Rapper Sinzu Speaks On Us Federal Prison Experience

Sinzu's career dipped after he was incarcerated in the Ada County Jail, United States, in 2017 for grand theft fraud and stealing $15,388.

Nigerians were first introduced to rapper Sauce Kid, now called Sinzu, in 2005 when he released his first single, 'Omoge,' featuring the legendary Mike Okri.

He enjoyed a steady rise in the Nigerian music industry, was recognised as the man behind 'Samboribobo' or 'Yebariba' tunes, and even secured a collaboration with Davido on the track 'Carolina'.

Regrettably, his career took a sharp downturn after he was incarcerated in the Ada County Jail, United States, in 2017 for grand theft fraud and stealing $15,388. This two-year jail term significantly disrupted his music career.

Law enforcement agents caught up with him about two years before he was jailed as he wanted to board a flight at Boise Airport in Idaho.

According to the Idaho Statesman, Sauce Kid was initially charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, eight counts each of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, and possessing 15 or more fraudulent bank cards.

He was released in April 2018 and has kept a low profile for six years.

He has, however, narrated his ordeal in the US federal prison in an interview with Cool FM, describing it as "terrible".

He talked about prison, his prison mugshot and how Davido helped him secure Odumodublvck to feature on his impending album.

New lease of life

The rapper also added that he had turned a new leaf and was determined to never go "back there again".

"I was accused of something called identity theft, and I was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison. That was a lot of time to get my head together and reflect. I came out, and that is behind. It was a terrible experience for me. I learnt from it because, in every negative situation, you should be able to take a positive out of it; otherwise, it's a waste of time. I learnt how never to go back there; it was not fun over there. I was making music but didn't put it out or go to the studio for a year and a half. Davido signed me on his label based on history, but let's not talk about it. It didn't involve money".

Asked about how he felt when his mugshots went viral on the internet, Sinzu said he did not see it because a blog released it 10 months into his prison sentence, adding that his mum informed him during a phone call.

Known for his unique style that blends Nigerian slang with Western flows, Sinzu also spoke about 'Dear Afrobeats' his first music release in three years and first album in five years.

The eleven-track album features collaborations with MI, Odumodublvck, MOJO AF, Dremo, Czure, and Rahdo.