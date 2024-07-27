Liberia: Independence Day Orator's Critique Prompts Walkout By US Envoy

Dr. Pailey's Independence Day oration critiques the U.S.-Liberia relationship, urging mutual benefit. Her call for locally-driven development and national identity shift draws contrasting reactions from the U.S. Embassy and audience.

The Orator of Liberia's 177th Independence Day, Dr. Robtel Neajai Pailey, in a thought-provoking speech, shed light on the historical ties between Liberia and the United States, questioning the nearly two centuries of imbalance or unequal benefits of this longstanding relationship.

While delivering her oration at the Centennial Memorial Pavilion in Monrovia on Friday, July 26, Dr. Pailey, a Liberian academic and author, drew attention to the critical nature of the relationship both countries share, expressing concerns that Liberia continues to be short-changed in this partnership.

"Lest we forget, the United States has taken more from us than it has given. Lest we forget, the United States will always serve its own interests above all else," Dr, Pailey said followed by thunderous applause from the audience. "Once we accept these truths, we will appreciate that a re-imagined Liberia can never be anyone's 'stepchild'."

The Orator's critical examination of Liberia's closest ally or relationship in the Western World was triggered by what she termed as the 'outsized influence' of the United States in Liberia's transitional justice process -- a process that has been gaining momentum in the last few months.

"I remain very concerned about the outsized influence of the United States in our transitional justice process," Dr. Pailey noted. She urged Liberians to forge new strategic partnerships based on mutual benefit and disabuse themselves of the notion that they have a 'special relationship' with America.

"Truth be told, this so-called 'special relationship' only exists in our imagination. Lest we forget, the United States was one of the last countries to recognize our independence," she said.

Dr. Pailey's critical evaluation of the U.S.' role in Liberia's transitional justice process and her call for a reassessment of strategic partnerships based on mutual benefit evidently struck a chord with the audience, who gave her frequent standing ovations and thunderous applauses.

Her remarks regarding the perceived subservience of Liberia in its ties to the United States sparked a reaction from Chargé d'Affaires Catherine Rodriguez, who visibly left the venue along with a member of her entourage.

In reaction to the oration and probably a justification for the Chargé d'Affaires walkout, the U.S. Embassy wrote on its website:

"In light of recent events at the Liberian Independence Day Celebration, the United States Embassy wishes to address concerns regarding Chargé d'Affaires (CDA) Rodriguez's decision to leave the event.

"The United States and Liberia share a unique history and democratic values. Unfortunately, the national orator introduced divisive rhetoric and unfounded accusations. The United States has a long history of providing foreign assistance, amounting to at least $163 million annually.

"This is separate from the U.S. government's contributions to several international organizations that also provide aid to the Liberian people. Additionally, numerous U.S. foundations, private American citizens, and nongovernmental organizations are dedicated to uplifting the Liberian people.

"Independence Day is a time for hope and unity. CDA Rodriguez's decision to walk out was a measured response to the orator's comments.

"While the orator is entitled to freedom of speech, the CDA chose to exercise her right not to listen to such remarks.

"The United States remains a steadfast partner to Liberia, dedicated to fostering a positive and collaborative relationship based on shared values and mutual respect. We look forward to continuing our work together, now and in the future, for the benefit of both nations."

Prior to Pailey's criticisms, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken conveyed well wishes to Liberia on its Independence Day, emphasizing the strong historical and cultural connections shared by both nations and the commitment to collaborative efforts in promoting democracy and human rights.

Dr. Pailey further urged Liberians to take ownership of their development agenda, emphasizing the need for internally-driven transformation and cautioning against overreliance on external financiers.

"We must not allow foreign financiers to hijack our development process. We cannot and will not build a new Liberia for all Liberians if we blindly pander to the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, and their proxies in the United Nations," she said.

Dr. Pailey added that those neoliberal institutions are not committed to the radical transformation required to re-imagine Liberia. "Our socio-economic transformation must be internally-driven, not externally imposed," she said. "So, a re-imagined Liberia reduces poverty and inequality, yes, but it also redistributes wealth, invests domestic revenue in basic social services, protects land and labor in the midst of capitalist re-integration, and expands prosperity for all. This is how we address 'structural violence' and 'unfreedoms' head-on."

She articulated a vision for a re-imagined Liberia that addresses deep-rooted inequalities, prioritizes investment in social services, and advocates for economic prosperity for all citizens.

In her call for the adoption of national symbols that reflect Liberia's diverse cultural heritage, Dr. Pailey underscored the importance of breaking free from colonial legacies and fostering a renewed sense of national identity.

Dr. Pailey, who began her speech with a prayer, also shared that she had learned that President Boakai was warned against selecting her to speak on this occasion because of her 'sharp mouth'. "But you did not listen to the naysayers, and for that, I am both humbled and grateful," Pailey said.