Liberia: Pres. Boakai Preaches Unity and Progress At Liberia's 177th Independence Celebration

In an address marking Liberia's 177th Independence Day, President Joseph Nyumah Boakai has emphasized the need for genuine freedom and inclusivity, urging citizens to work together to overcome the nation's challenges.

Speaking at the Centennial Pavilion on Friday, July 26, 2023, President Boakai reflected on the sacrifices of Liberia's founding fathers and champions of democracy. He stated, "As we celebrate the 177th anniversary of our independence, we honor and remember the sacrifices of those who came before us, including the founding fathers who envisioned a land of freedom, liberty, and justice. We also pay tribute to the champions of democracy who followed."

Despite the celebration, Boakai expressed concern over the enduring struggles faced by many Liberians, including hunger, homelessness, and poverty. "What is the freedom and independence when so many citizens are struggling?" he questioned.

The President highlighted that while Liberia boasts a rich history, progress has been slow. He called on all Liberians to embrace this moment as a turning point to address these issues.

"We are at a crucial moment in our nation's history. We have a rare opportunity to come together, truly embody the meaning of freedom, and build a nation that reflects the diversity of Liberia," he said.

He also acknowledged the historical and ongoing challenges that have hindered progress and deepened social divisions, wherefore calling for a collective effort to bridge these gaps and build a more inclusive future.

"The structure of our economy has led to significant inequality, which has fueled social tensions and conflicts," he noted, adding, "We must confront these structural barriers and work towards creating a country we can be proud to pass on to future generations."

Reaffirming his commitment, the President pledged to foster unity and cooperation across political, economic, and social divides.

"Now is the time for us to come together and use our collective strengths to propel Liberia towards an inclusive future. The decisions we make today will leave a lasting impact for generations to come."

Meanwhile, he concluded by underscoring this year's independence celebrations theme, "Building a New Liberia for All Liberians," as a fitting call to action for addressing the deep-seated issues that continue to challenge the nation. Edited by Othello B. Garblah.