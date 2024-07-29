Nigeria: Labour Party Speaks On Kenneth Okonkwo's Exit, Attack On Peter Obi

Mr Okonkwo announced his exit from the Labour Party on Saturday, accusing Peter Obi of failing to solve the party's leadership crisis.

The Labour Party (LP) has spoken on the departure of Kenneth Okonkwo from the party.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Okonkwo, the former spokesperson to LP presidential campaign organisation, announced his exit from the party on Saturday.

The former campaign spokesperson, in a post on his X handle on Saturday, said he decided to leave the LP because the party failed to inspire the brand of leadership that can solve Nigeria's challenges.

He also accused the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, of failing to solve the party's leadership crisis after the 2023 general election which he lost to Bola Tinubu, now president.

'We're not surprised'

But reacting in a statement on Sunday night, the LP's national spokesperson, Obiora Ifoh, said Mr Okonkwo's exit from the party did not come as a surprise.

Mr Ifoh accused the former spokesperson of "smuggling himself into the presidential campaign" of the party, describing him as "a political mole."

"Labour Party is not perturbed by his decision to move on and in fact, we wish him well in his future endeavours, whether in acting, law practice, politics or otherwise," he said.

"If you recall, recently a former director general of the party's presidential campaign organisation resigned and rejoined the APC. Only last week, a former deputy director general of the presidential campaign organisation also resigned and rejoined the APC.

"Today, it is the turn of Mr Okonkwo, a former member of APC, who smuggled himself into the presidential campaign, and his destination is already known to us," Mr Ifoh added.

The spokesperson said the LP was aware that there were a few other persons planted as moles and are currently instigating crisis within the party.

He said some of the unnamed "moles" within the LP unsuccessfully attempted to hijack the party for unnamed paymasters.

"We urge them to act fast and do the needful before they are exposed and fumigated out of the party," he said.

'Peter remains our 2027 candidate'

Mr Ifoh condemned Mr Okonkwo for attacking Mr Obi, saying his criticism of the LP candidate would not diminish Nigerians' trust in him.

"Labour Party is keeping to its decision to stand with Peter Obi as its leader and presidential hopeful come 2027 presidential election and we are not apologetical about that position.

"Coordinated attacks from some quarters will not in any way diminish the trust Nigerians, particularly, the Obidients and youths in Nigeria have in him," he stated.

"We know that with him, a new Nigeria will be possible. Nigerians spoke loudly in 2023 and they will speak even louder come 2027."