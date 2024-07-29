Africa: Influx of Weapons Into Conflict Zones Dangerous, Says UN's Adedeji Ebo

The influx of weapons and ammunition into conflict zones escalates tensions and significantly risks diversion and proliferation, even in post-conflict, says Adedeji Ebo, the Deputy to the High Representative of the UN Office for Disarmament Affairs, in his briefing to the UN Security Council.

UN News reports that Mr. Ebo, a Nigerian, briefed the Council on 25 July on the current threats to international peace and security.

He emphasized that "Any transfer of weapons and ammunition must take place consistently with the applicable international legal framework, including relevant Security Council resolutions."

Ebo highlighted the ongoing war in Ukraine, noting that the provision of military assistance and arms transfers to Ukraine's armed forces continues amid the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, which began on February 24, 2022, in violation of the UN Charter and international law.

He also mentioned reports of states transferring or planning to transfer weapons, such as uncrewed aerial vehicles and ballistic missiles, to Russian forces, which have been used in Ukraine.

Countries convened in June to evaluate the progress of the UN Programme of Action on Small Arms and Light Weapons and its International Tracing Instrument and unanimously adopted measures aimed at preventing, combating, and eradicating the illicit trade in small arms and light weapons through 2030.

States need to implement those measures and other related commitments, he urged, as well as fulfill their obligations under various international instruments to prevent the diversion of arms and regulate the global arms trade.

Mr. Ebo stressed the importance of measures to prevent weapons diversion to reduce instability and aid post-conflict recovery in Ukraine.

Citing data from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Ebo reported that 11,430 people have been killed and 23,228 injured since the invasion began, although the actual numbers are likely higher.

In June alone, 72 percent of civilian casualties resulted from artillery shelling, rocket systems, and aerial bombardments, with 26 percent caused by missile and loitering munitions strikes. He noted that June saw the highest number of child casualties this year, which he found deeply concerning.

Ebo further mentioned the ongoing civilian deaths and infrastructure damage caused by armed uncrewed aerial vehicles and missiles. He acknowledged reports of increasing cross-border strikes by Ukraine into the Russian Federation using missiles and drones, with some incidents reportedly resulting in civilian casualties according to Russian authorities.

He called on all parties to avoid actions that could harm civilians and reaffirmed the UN's commitment to working towards peace in Ukraine in accordance with international law, including the UN Charter and relevant General Assembly resolutions.