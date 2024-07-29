Nigeria: Hunger Protest - Pro-Democracy Group Blames PDP for Nigeria's Economic Woes

29 July 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Luminous Jannamike

Abuja — A pro-democracy group, Conscience of Democracy in Nigeria, has accused the People's Democratic Party (PDP) of laying the foundation for Nigeria's current economic crisis during its 16-year rule.

Adamu Kabir Matazu, leader of the group, briefed journalists in Abuja on Sunday, claiming that the PDP's mismanagement and corruption during its time in power created the conditions for the country's economic challenges.

He argued that the party's control of 13 states has not led to better governance, and that the PDP has failed to point out any differences in governance in these states.

Matazu also criticized the PDP's Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Iliya Umar Damagum, for supporting a planned nationwide protest against President Bola Tinubu's government, which they say is a ploy to destabilize Nigeria.

The group warned that the protest could lead to violence and destabilization of the country, and urged Nigerians to reject it.

They called on the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to investigate the matter and for the Department of State Services (DSS) to take appropriate action.

Matazu said, "President Bola Tinubu's administration may be incumbent today, but the foundation for what we collectively experience today was laid by the PDP's 16 year-rule.

"We wish to remind those responsible and those they represent that the log is in their eyes. They should first look at what they contributed to the cost of living and economic crisis facing Nigeria today.

"The implication is that the PDP is still responsible for how one-third of the country is governed so if there is bad governance they should accept part ownership.

"Has the PDP been able to point out that the states it controlled fare differently? No. Instead, the PDP has deepened the culture of perverted godfathers cornering state resources.

"We see the support for the protest as a ploy to overthrow the government. We will not allow this to happen. We call on all Nigerians to stand against this attempt to destabilize our country."

