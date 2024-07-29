The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Friday denounced the recent Supreme Court ruling in Ghana that upholds the country's Criminal Offences Act, which criminalises consensual same-sex relations.

According to reports, the Court on Wednesday rejected a case contesting the statute and upheld the possibility of three years in prison for violators.

The country is reportedly awaiting a new court ruling that might include heavier punishments under a new law.

OHCHR Spokesperson Liz Throssell said, "The Court's ruling on 24 July is especially concerning given reports of a recent spike in violence against LGBTQ+ people in Ghana."

'Anti-gay bill'

Ms. Throssell highlighted the legal challenges posed by the recent Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill--a bill that would further criminalise members and allies of the LGBTIQ+ community--which was passed by Parliament in February but has not yet received presidential assent.

She noted that this bill is harmful as it legitimises prejudice and exposes members of this community to violence and other forms of discrimination.

"It expands discriminatory criminal sanctions against LGBTQ+ people and it also criminalizes the work of human rights defenders, medical professionals, teachers, landlords, journalists, and media workers," she said.

Ms. Throssell urged the Ghanaian Government to adhere to international human rights standards and to "ensure that all people living in Ghana, without exception, are able to live free from violence, stigma and discrimination."