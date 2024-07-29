Nigeria: Biden's Lessons for Nigerian Politicians

The historic withdrawal of the United States President, Joe Biden, from the 2024 presidential race last Sunday is a lesson for Nigerian politicians whose unbridled ambition for power blindfold them to public pressure, Wale Igbintade reports

In what has been described as a historic move, US President, Joe Biden, last Sunday announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race, ending his reelection bid just four months to the election.

Questions about Biden's fitness for a second term as the oldest sitting president took on new significance earlier this year when a special counsel report called him an "elderly man with a poor memory."

Those questions dominated the political discourse after his disastrous debate against former President Donald Trump on June 27. Since then, more than 35 lawmakers and the party's donors have called on Biden, 81, to step aside.

During his announcement to quit the race, President Biden stated that his decision was in the best interests of his party and the country. He added that he intended to serve out the remainder of his term, which would expire on January 20, 2025.

"Over the past three and a half years, we have made great progress as a nation. Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We've made historic investments in rebuilding our nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans," he reportedly stated.

Biden capped the announcement by backing Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him as the Democratic nominee. He lauded Harris for "being an extraordinary partner" in his letter and then endorsed her in a subsequent post.

"My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my vice president," Biden posted. "And it's been the best decision I've made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year," he added.

Addressing the nation for the first time since announcing his decision not to seek reelection, on Wednesday night, Biden said his decision to exit the 2024 presidential race was motivated by a desire to protect the country from the consequences of a Trump victory in November.

As a leader who truly loves his country, the president noted that though he revered his office, but saving the country and democracy were more important to him than any other thing. He, therefore, concluded that it was time to "pass the torch" to a new generation of leaders.

"I revere this office, but I love my country more. It has been the honour of my life to serve as your president, but in the defense of democracy, which is at stake, there's things more important than any title," he said.

Harris, 59, is the most logical replacement, but many Democrats have resisted rallying behind Harris as the alternative. The other leaders who have been commonly named as other possible replacements include: Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer; California Governor, Gavin Newsom; Illinois Governor, J.B. Pritzker; Pennsylvania Governor, Josh Shapiro as well as Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

Less than 24 hours after Biden endorsed her, Harris raised $100 million and by Monday had clinched the majority of delegates needed to clinch the Democratic nomination.

Although the Democratic National Convention is scheduled for August 19, it remains to be seen how the nomination will happen, as the date for the exercise has already been a pain point for the party.

While the roll-call process of delegates formally casting their votes typically happens at the convention, the DNC Convention Rules Committee has been trying to hold a virtual nomination ahead of the convention.

The push came after a legal challenge from a Republican Secretary of State in Ohio threatened to keep Biden off the ballot because of electoral deadlines in the state. The committee co-chairs say similar challenges may arise in several other states.

If the virtual nomination does not happen, Democrats could be looking at an open convention in August. If there is no nomination, an open convention will decide the party candidate.

Incidentally, the convention is scheduled for Chicago, where the party also held a disastrous convention in 1968 after incumbent President Lyndon Johnson opted to not seek re-election earlier in the year.

Against the foregoing backdrop, and to serve as a lesson for Nigerian politicians and an eye opener for their obedient followers, many analysts have posed a question in this context, "If Biden were a Nigerian, would he have responded to public pressure, and dropped out of the 2024 race?" Can any leader in Nigeria heed the call by his/her party not to stand for election?"

A senior political analyst who spoke to THISDAY said: "If Joe Biden were Nigerian, his response to public pressure would likely depend on various factors, including his political background, personality, and the specific context."

The few considerations he highlighted also revolve around the political climate in Nigeria, public perception, pressure and democratic norms cum economic and social factors, and port.

According to him, "Nigeria has a unique political landscape with its own challenges, such as corruption, ethnic diversity, and economic disparities. If Biden were a Nigerian politician, he would have to navigate these complexities."

He concluded that if Biden were a Nigerian, he would have attributed his party's record success to its affiliates and supporters rather than the people. The reason for this viewpoint, he noted, is not far-fetched, because anyone who is not affiliated with his party is regarded as an enemy of progress.

Though many have posited that Biden's decision to leave the stage in response to American pressure demonstrates that the essence of democracy is the idea that elected officials serve the interests of the people who elected them.

His withdrawal also means that politicians should prioritise their constituents and actively listen to their voices to strengthen the democratic process.

But this is not what obtains in Nigeria where the politicians put their selfish interests above every other consideration.

"As a journalist with a strong interest in politics, I have noticed that this dynamic operates in the opposite direction in Nigeria, where the relationship between politicians and citizens differs from that in America," remarked a public affairs analyst, Isaac Asabor.

"In Nigeria, politicians do not listen to citizens' concerns. For example, if an ailing politician is running for a political position ahead of an upcoming election and is advised to withdraw because he will be unable to deliver democratic dividends to the people due to his or her health, his supporters will regard this as a calumny campaign. Even some journalists working for such politicians would argue that their 'paymaster' is not going to the government house to lift weights or carry cement bags.

"Citizens in this part of the world do not appear to have the right to hold politicians accountable for their actions.

It is only when politicians see themselves as public servants, that they will become more responsive to the needs of their constituents.

"Therefore, when the foregoing facts are contextually considered, if Biden were Nigerian, he would not have responded to public pressure and dropped out of the 2024 race, but would have stood his ground using religious and ethnic sentiments to divide the people against themselves for him to have his way."

Many feel that there are lessons Nigerian politicians can learn from Biden's historic decision to drop out of the 2024 race.