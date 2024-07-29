Africa: Nigeria to Host 68th UN Tourism Commission for Africa Meeting

28 July 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

Nigeria has secured the hosting right for the 68th meeting of the UN Tourism Commission for Africa (CAF) in 2025.

The announcement was made during the 67th meeting of the Commission held in Livingstone, Republic of Zambia.

There expressions of intent from Kenya, Algeria, Nigeria and Ghana. Demonstrating remarkable solidarity, Ghana withdrew its candidature in support of Nigeria.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP Sunday by the director of press in the Ministry of Tourism/Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, Chindaya Ahmadu, explained that the Minister of Tourism, Mrs Lola Ade-John, expressed gratitude over the announcement.

"This is a testament to Nigeria's growing influence and commitment to promoting tourism as a pivotal sector for economic development and cultural exchange.

"Hosting the 68th CAF meeting will provide an unparalleled platform to showcase Nigeria's tourism potential and foster stronger ties among African nations," the statement said.

