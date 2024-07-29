Nigeria: PDP Holds Congress Amid Excitement in Gombe, Enugu

In Gombe State, a sense of excitement and renewal filled the air as the People's Democratic Party (PDP) held its ward-level congress.

The exercise, which began early in the morning, saw a remarkable turnout of delegates eager to participate in the democratic process.

According to the PDP's public relations officer, Abdulrahman Zaune, the congress was smooth, with no reports of violence or disruption.

Zaune expressed satisfaction with the enthusiasm shown by the delegates, saying it rekindled his hope for the party's resurgence in the state.

In Enugu State, Governor Peter Mbah lauded the PDP ward congress, describing it as a huge success. He said the process was peaceful, free, fair, and credible.

Chairman of the five-man congress electoral committee for Enugu State, Toni Iyoha, who monitored the exercise across the 260 electoral wards of the state, commended party members for the peaceful and transparent exercise, saying the strength of the party was at the grassroots.

Mbah, who was elated at the huge turnout at the across the state, said it was a confirmation that the few setbacks suffered by the PDP in the last general elections was an exception and not the norm, assuring that the party would continue to consolidate on the successes recorded so far.

The governor spoke to newsmen at his Owo Ward, in Nkanu East LGA, where he participated in the congress.