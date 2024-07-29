Nigeria: NNPCl Supplies Us Insufficient Crude Oil - Dangote

28 July 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abdulmumin Murtala

Dangote Refinery has said the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) is supplying insufficient crude oil for its production demands, hence its plan to source r crude from Brazil and America.

This was made known to newsmen in Kano yesterday by the group chief commercial officer, Rabiu A. Umar.

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority alongside NNPCL had been locked in a dispute, ranging from monopoly allegations to supply of crude for the refinery, substandard fuel imports and ownership of blending plants in Malta.

However, Dangote, in a new revelation, said for the $20 billion refinery to meet its production demand, it must look for other sources of crude oil supply overseas as the NNPCL allocation is insufficient.

Umar further said that the refinery which has the capacity of refining 650,000 barrels per day, could not depend on short supply from the Nigerian oil company.

He added that NNPC supplies only 33 percent of crude to the refinery, disclosing that it had to look elsewhere to source the remaining 67 percent to meet its production capacity.

According to Umar, the refinery had concluded plans to supply crude oil from Brazil and America by August.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.