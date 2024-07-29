Nigeria: NNPCl Supplies Us Insufficient Crude Oil - Dangote

Dangote Refinery has said the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) is supplying insufficient crude oil for its production demands, hence its plan to source r crude from Brazil and America.

This was made known to newsmen in Kano yesterday by the group chief commercial officer, Rabiu A. Umar.

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority alongside NNPCL had been locked in a dispute, ranging from monopoly allegations to supply of crude for the refinery, substandard fuel imports and ownership of blending plants in Malta.

However, Dangote, in a new revelation, said for the $20 billion refinery to meet its production demand, it must look for other sources of crude oil supply overseas as the NNPCL allocation is insufficient.

Umar further said that the refinery which has the capacity of refining 650,000 barrels per day, could not depend on short supply from the Nigerian oil company.

He added that NNPC supplies only 33 percent of crude to the refinery, disclosing that it had to look elsewhere to source the remaining 67 percent to meet its production capacity.

According to Umar, the refinery had concluded plans to supply crude oil from Brazil and America by August.