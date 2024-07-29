Nigeria: Work Resumes On Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road

28 July 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

The federal government has resumed work on dualisation of uncompleted sections of the 375.9 kilometer Abuja - Kaduna - Zaria - Kano highway.

Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, stated this yesterday during the flag-off of the completion works and handover of the 38km dual carriageway section of the road to Dangote Group.

Umahi in a statement by his special adviser on media, Barrister Orji Uchenna Orji, charged the three companies handling the three sections to show absolute devotion to the completion of the project.

He noted that the ministry would look at the need for rate review to cushion the effects of increase in material costs, given the last review about nine months ago.

He said, "The first section is 38 kilometers by two, which is 76 kilometers. The work is starting today, with palliatives and earthworks, and then they will now start to put reinforced concrete pavement."

Umahi also launched the federal government's 'Operation Free our Roads' project aimed at ensuring that all federal roads under rehabilitation are made motorable from this rainy season.

"We are using this as a point of contact to flag-off Free our Roads all over the country. And so, they will use stone-base to put and free all the potholes. In failed portions or where we have potholes, they will all be filled, both carriageways. Then, they will continue to maintain one carriageway for vehicles to follow while they consistently walk on one carriageway," he said.

He emphasised the need for the ministry's engineers to take the task seriously, including those of FERMA .

