West Africa: UN Urges Stronger Democracy in West Africa

United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed has called for a return to democratic governance in several West African countries facing political instability.

The appeal came following her recent diplomatic tour of the region which included visits to Senegal, Guinea, Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso.

In a briefing with President Bola Tinubu, Mohammed emphasised the urgent need for countries experiencing unconstitutional changes to reestablish democratic processes.

"What we are telling these countries is that a number of them have a crisis. They have unconstitutional changes and what they must do is to come back to a transition and a process to democracy," Mohammed stated.

The UN official stressed that a clear roadmap towards democratic rule is crucial for these nations to regain international support and confidence.

She highlighted the importance of balancing political reforms with addressing pressing development issues, including terrorism, job creation, food security, and energy needs.

The deputy secretary-general reported that the visited countries expressed feeling a lack of support from ECOWAS and a perceived lack of understanding of their situations.

She said those nations prioritised security and counter-terrorism efforts, as well as investments in food security and youth employment.

Mohammed praised ECOWAS's recent decision to appoint President Macky Sall of Senegal and President Faure Gnassingbé of Togo to continue dialogue and engagement with the affected countries.

She stressed the importance of regional integration and family-like bonds within ECOWAS.

"The response from them is that clearly they feel that they have not had the same support of ECOWAS that they envisaged and a lack of understanding that in some cases, they of course are going to go ahead with their alliance, but at the same time they express their priorities.

"First was security and the fight against terrorism. The second was investments that they were looking for in certain areas like food security, and job creation for for young people," Mohammed added.