Nigeria: Kwara Youths, Students, Distance Selves From Protest

Youth groups and associations in Kwara State have dissociated themselves from the proposed national protest and demonstration slated for August 1, 2024.

The youths opined that the protest would not solve any problem.

Led by the state chairman of the National Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Comrade Alli Yusuf, the youths said, "It is agreeable that things are not easy economically in the country and across the universe, but the situation could be salvaged with engagements and dialogues.

"We have expressed our grievances to the Kwara State government on issues and challenges bothering the youth constituency and other segments of the society in Kwara and Nigeria as a whole. We just had the meeting with various groups. Since the government has promised to progressively address some of our grievances, we are saying no protest in Kwara State," Yusuf said.

The youth leader spoke with newsmen in Ilorin, the state capital shortly after meeting some government officials.

Present at the briefing were representatives of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN); National Association of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN); National Association of Students Union (NASU); Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN); Okada Rider Association of Nigeria (ORAN); and Marketers Association of Nigeria (MAN); among others.