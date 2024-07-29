Liberia: Stand Refutes Orator's Criticism, Affirms Liberians' Gratitude to the United States

Monrovia — The advocacy group, Solidarity and Trust for a New Day (STAND), has strongly objected to the remarks made by the national orator during Liberia's 177th Independence Day commemoration. Dr. Robtel Pailey, a Liberian academician and activist, described the longstanding historical ties between Liberia and the United States as an "outsized influence" and a "so-called special relationship." She further condemned the United States' recognition of Liberia's independence as a "bad product" of the Liberia-America relationship.

STAND, through its Chairman Mulbah Morlu, criticized this analysis, claiming it demonstrates a lack of historical understanding and disregards the religious, moral, political, economic, and social benefits that this relationship has provided to Liberia. The group finds it ironic that the United States, a nation that has supported Liberia throughout its pre-conflict, conflict, and post-conflict periods, was subjected to such unfounded criticism.

"Despite providing millions in development assistance annually, the US government also opened its arms and borders to thousands of Liberians during the civil war and has always supported Liberia in positive endeavors. STAND finds the Orator's remarks both baseless and unjust towards the US," the statement read.

STAND added that the negative characterization of this special relationship by the orator echoes a dangerous anti-American sentiment rooted in radical ideology, which fails to appreciate the extensive support the United States government has given to Liberia, far surpassing any other development partner.

Such rhetoric, STAND noted, undermines the well-being of ordinary Liberians, whose livelihoods are significantly supported by U.S. development assistance. They added that the orator's deliberate distortion of facts tacitly endorses bad governance in Liberia, which has led to widespread poverty, inadequate social services, underdeveloped infrastructure, and a lack of accountability.

"STAND unequivocally asserts that America is not responsible for Liberia's challenges. Liberian leaders are primarily responsible for crafting policies to improve living standards. Unfortunately, successive governments have failed in this national duty," it said.

STAND emphasized that Liberia's Independence Day celebration should be an opportunity for national renewal, particularly given Liberia's divisions, as reflected in election results, wealth and income disparities, and widening poverty gaps. The Orator's attempt to alienate Liberia from its key international development partner on such a solemn occasion raises serious concerns, the group stated.

STAND questioned how it is America's fault when Liberian leaders engage in corruption, pass illegitimate concessions, mismanage resources, allow illicit drugs into the country, fail to hold criminals accountable, and neglect the hopes of citizens.

"Should Liberians blame America for these issues rather than their leaders?" it asked rhetorically. Further, STAND questioned how the United States is responsible for the poor conditions at JFK Hospital and the overall healthcare system, the failure to invest in agriculture, the poor state of roads, and the shortcomings in the education system. The National Orator should have held Liberia's leaders accountable instead of shifting blame.

Dr. Pailey's "provocative" statement prompted United States Chargé d'Affaires Catherine Rodriguez to walk out. In a statement, the US Embassy said CDA Rodriguez's decision to walk out was a measured response to the orator's comments. It clarified that while the orator is entitled to freedom of speech, the CDA chose to exercise her right not to listen to such remarks. The Embassy further noted that the United States and Liberia share a unique history and democratic values, and unfortunately, the national orator introduced divisive rhetoric and unfounded accusations.

It mentioned that the United States has a long history of providing foreign assistance, amounting to at least $163 million annually, adding that this is separate from the U.S. government's contributions to several international organizations that also provide aid to the Liberian people.

STAND backed the Embassy's statement, noting that the United States has provided training for Liberia's military, funded healthcare with American tax dollars, and supported essential drug supplies. They disclosed that since 2003, the United States has spent $2.4 billion in development assistance to Liberia through the State Department and USAID. They have also provided training and capacity building for Liberia's justice system, which has repeatedly failed to address corruption and hold perpetrators accountable.

In its statement, STAND urged Liberian citizens to ignore the orator's unfair and radical rhetoric against the United States Government, as it undermines Liberia's national interests. "As the adage goes, 'While being carried on the shoulders of the United States, it would be unwise to complain about its armpit,"' it said. STAND further emphasized that the United States remains Liberia's premier development partner, and the Liberian people, who are grateful for their sustained assistance, will not be misled by a transient or 'fly-by-night' Orator who sows discord before leaving the country.

"On behalf of the Liberian people, STAND apologizes to the government and people of the United States and looks forward to maintaining a strong relationship between Liberia and the United States," the statement concluded.