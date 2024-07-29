Liberia: Cherbo Geeplay - Poetry Book Review

book review

"Cavalla Fire" by Cherbo Geeplay is a stunning collection of poems that delve deep into the rich mosaic of the human experience. Through his poignant verses, Geeplay masterfully navigates themes of love, nature, social justice, and personal reflection, offering readers a profound and moving exploration of these universal concepts.

Reviewed By Syrulwa Somah, Ph.D.

Geeplay's command of language is nothing short of extraordinary; his words dance off the page, painting vivid images and evoking a myriad of emotions in the hearts of his audience. Each poem is a testament to his skillful craftsmanship, seamlessly blending accessibility with profound insights that linger long after the final lines are read.

Divided into distinct sections, "Cavalla Fire" takes readers on a journey through a diverse range of themes and ideas, from the serene beauty of nature to the harsh realities of social injustice. Geeplay's poetry is a harmonious blend of celebration and confrontation, offering a nuanced perspective on the complexities of the world we inhabit.

One of the most compelling aspects of "Cavalla Fire" is Geeplay's profound ability to encapsulate the essence of African culture and experiences within his verses. Rooted deeply in his heritage, his poetry serves as a testament to his love and reverence for his roots, shining a spotlight on the beauty and complexity of his cultural identity.

In conclusion, "Cavalla Fire" is a masterful work of art that transcends boundaries and speaks to the soul of every reader. I wholeheartedly recommend this book to anyone with a passion for poetry or a curiosity about African culture and experiences. Prepare to be captivated by the beauty and power of Geeplay's words, as they leave an indelible mark on your heart and mind long after you turn the final page.

Cavalla Fire is Geeplay's first Chapbook, published by Woodbridge Publishers, with headquarters in New York and London. This debut work from the esteemed Liberian author spans approximately 35 pages and includes a captivating foreword written by Dag Walker, an accomplished American writer.