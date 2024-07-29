Liberia: Mind Refutes Rep. Cole Claim Against Senator Moye

The Movement with Integrity For National Development (MIND) has refuted claims made by Rep. Marvin Cole of Electoral District # 3 Bong County, alleging that Senator Prince Moye and his followers are using their positions to allegedly steal from less-fortunate businessmen and women in the county.

According to Rep. Cole, members of the Unity Party "lied" to Liberians about bringing change and a new day, but said Senator Moye who served as National Campaign Chair of the Unity Party has failed the people of Bong County.

The lawmaker emphasized that President Joseph Boakai's administration that promised to reduce the price of rice has reportedly failed to do so, as citizens continue to buy a bag of 25Kg for four thousand Liberian Dollars.

Rep. Cole further said Senator Moye and his followers are reportedly collecting money from marketers at Gbarnga Central Market in the name of giving them table spots at the newly dedicated Sirleaf Market in Gbarnga Bong County.

He alleged that Senator Moye and the mayor of Gbarnga, Gallah Varpilah, are in the constant habit of interfering in the operations of the Gbarnga Marketing Association.

MIND said it recently investigated in Bong County and established that Rep. Cole's claims against Senator Moye is misleading information to the public against the senator, who has politically established himself in Bong County and Liberia over the years.

MIND described Rep. Cole's statements as a "political hunt" against Senator Moye, knowing fully well that Rep. Cole has failed the people of Bong County with his failure to fully implement the cardinal responsibilities as a lawmaker in making the case at the National Legislature for the people of District # 3 of Bong County to benefit from national development

MIND further disclosed that the Central Agriculture Research Institute of Liberia (CARI) Phebe Referral Hospital, CB Dunbar Maternity Hospital and Dolokelen Gboveh High school amongst others have all been victimized by Rep. Cole's alleged wicked deeds.

MIND used this occasion to call on the peace-loving people of Bong County and Liberia not to take statements from Rep Cole seriously as most of his statements are divisive.