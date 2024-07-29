Monrovia — A diplomatic rift emerged during Liberia's 177th Independence Day celebrations when U.S. Chargé d'Affaires, Catherine Rodriguez, abruptly left the ceremony following a provocative speech by national orator Dr. Robtel Neajai Pailey. Her address, titled "A Radical Agenda for Re-imagining Liberia," directly challenged the longstanding relationship between Liberia and the United States, leading to heightened tensions.

Dr. Pailey began her speech by addressing Liberia's complex ties with the U.S., expressing concerns about its "outsized influence" in the nation's transitional justice process. She urged Liberians to question the notion of a "special relationship" with America, asserting that such a bond exists only in the nation's imagination. She reminded listeners that the United States was one of the last countries to recognize Liberia's independence.

"I remain very concerned about the outsized influence of the United States in our transitional justice process," Dr. Pailey noted. She urged Liberians to forge new strategic partnerships based on mutual benefit and to disabuse themselves of the notion that they have a 'special relationship' with America.

Dr. Pailey's critical evaluation of the U.S.'s role in Liberia's transitional justice process and her call for a reassessment of strategic partnerships based on mutual benefit struck a chord with the audience, who gave her frequent standing ovations and thunderous applause.

The speech, intended to provoke thought and inspire change, instead triggered diplomatic tensions. The U.S. Embassy in Monrovia responded by emphasizing that Independence Day celebrations should be a time for hope, unity, and celebration. Introducing divisive rhetoric and unfounded accusations during such an event undermines its purpose. The CDA's decision to walk out was a measured response to maintain the event's decorum and spirit. Rodriguez's dramatic exit underscored the strain in diplomatic relations.

The U.S. Embassy wrote on its website, apparently justifying the decision by the Chargé d'Affaires, saying: "The United States and Liberia share a unique history and democratic values. Unfortunately, the national orator introduced divisive rhetoric and unfounded accusations... Independence Day is a time for hope and unity. CDA Rodriguez's decision to walk out was a measured response to the orator's comments. While the orator is entitled to freedom of speech, the CDA chose to exercise her right not to listen to such remarks." United States Embassy, Monrovia.

Please highlight quote here

("The United States and Liberia share a unique history and democratic values. Unfortunately, the national orator introduced divisive rhetoric and unfounded accusations... Independence Day is a time for hope and unity. CDA Rodriguez's decision to walk out was a measured response to the orator's comments. While the orator is entitled to freedom of speech, the CDA chose to exercise her right not to listen to such remarks." - United States Embassy, Monrovia)

The unprecedented event, held at the Centennial Memorial Pavilion, drew mixed reactions from all sides. In a statement, the Liberian Government, through the Ministry of Information, said: "The Government thanks the Independence Day Orator for her oration and notes that the National Orator is a private citizen of Liberia. Her comments are solely hers and are protected by the Constitution of Liberia. The National Orator struck strong points in her speech, of which the Government has taken note and will take appropriate actions where necessary, possible, and feasible."

Gov't officials extol national orator

Top officials in Boakai's administration praised Dr. Pailey on their Facebook pages. Deputy Minister of State Cornelia Kruah-Togba wrote, "Liberian Girl! Congratulations Dr. Robtel Neajai Pailey! Well done." Mo Ali, Managing Director of the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation, stated, "Dr. Robtel Neajai Pailey, thank you for that oration." Boakai Jaleiba, Vice President for Administration at the National Oil Company of Liberia, also wrote, "So the American people walked out of the hall because the Independence Day Orator criticized the US?" Bong lawmaker Moima Briggs-Mensah offered an extreme recommendation in a live Facebook message, calling for Chargé D'Affaires Catherine Rodriguez to be recalled over her actions.

However, Unity Party National Chairman Luther Tarpeh disagreed with Pailey. Rev. Tarpeh criticized Pailey for what he described as an "embarrassing and misleading" accusation against the United States regarding Liberia's developmental challenges.

"Madam Orator, while your speech to national leaders and ordinary Liberians was convicting and created a sense of national consciousness and call to duty, your accusation against the United States of America for the backwardness of our country is simply embarrassing, offensive, distasteful, and misleading, especially when you provide no evidence to substantiate your claim," Chairman Tarpeh stated.

(Pls highlight quote here)

( "The Government thanks the Independence Day Orator for her oration and notes that the National Orator is a private citizen of Liberia. Her comments are solely hers and are protected by the Constitution of Liberia. The National Orator struck strong points in her speech, of which the Government has taken note and will take appropriate actions where necessary, possible, and feasible." - Government of Liberia)

He emphasized the historical ties between the United States and Liberia, pointing out that the U.S. has supported Liberia since 1862. He also noted that past Liberian governments have often prioritized personal interests over national interests, which has contributed to the country's economic challenges.

"We have been a sovereign country for 177 years, determining our own destiny as a people and as a country. On the contrary, the United States has given us so much since 1862, but yet our past government officials chose to put personal interest above national interest," the Unity Party National Chairman argued.

Opposition Disagrees with Dr. Pailey

While top ruling party officials praised the orator, key opposition figures condemned Dr. Pailey. The CDC issued a statement late Friday, stating that the National Independence Day Oration should focus on peace and prosperity rather than attacks. "While the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) supports free speech, we do not condone any speech or action that appears to attack the values and principles of the United States of America or any of Liberia's international partners or diplomatic friends," the CDC said.

"The Information Minister's initial reaction is undiplomatic. To say she has the right to her expression is a tacit endorsement of her statement. He should have only said her statement doesn't represent the views of the government and recognized the tireless efforts of the US Government," stated an opposition spokesperson. "This is not the kind of statement you make at an Independence Day oration. It is not the statement you make in front of the entire diplomatic corps. It is the statement you make in your international politics lecture at the university. I wholeheartedly disagree with the orator. She pointed her bullets at the wrong people," said Senator Saah Joseph. He added, "Instead of blaming those who are stealing from us in broad daylight, she took issue with America, which spends billions of American taxpayers' dollars to help Liberia. The problem with Liberia's underdevelopment is caused by massive corruption orchestrated by Liberians themselves, especially public officials."

Opposition Coalition for Democratic Change stalwart and former Representative Acarous Moses Gray said, "To attack and shame the US Government in the presence of its diplomatic allies and adversaries was a very undiplomatic move. Interestingly, some officials from the Executive are commending her on social media. Just the implementation."

However, Lenn Eugene Nagbe, who served in multiple positions under both Presidents Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and George Weah, condemned CDA Rodriguez's walkout action. "It was an insult to the president, our foreign guests and partners, the people of Liberia. You walk out? Do you respect free speech? Why?" he wrote on his Facebook.

Former Finance Minister Samuel Tweah, weighing in on the debate, said reproaching or praising 2024 National Orator Dr. Robtel Pailey for her "courageous but unflattering and undiplomatic" remarks towards the United States in its relations with Liberia fundamentally misses the point. Tweah said Dr. Pailey voiced what almost every Liberian statesman or politician believes: that the United States has not lived up to its fair share of the bargain in its long-standing relations with Liberia. He said whether or not this assertion or statement is justified is not the issue. The issue is that from almost every perch of governance or high Liberian society, this argument appears a settled consensus, a staple in conversations on US-Liberia relations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He referenced the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Report on the role of the U.S. Government throughout Liberian history as captured on page 43 of the report: "In the decades since the United States began intervening in the fate of this small West African territory, it has alternately supported, exploited, welcomed, and abandoned Liberia and Liberians. While the relationship over time has been complex, during several key periods the United States' actions and omissions have led to disastrous results for Liberians."

"What the 2024 National Orator merely did was to officially and formally put the American genie out of the Liberia bottle at a moment when Liberians and the world were listening! Now that the genie is out, what do Liberia and America do?" he questioned.

In his recommendation, he called on the new U.S. Ambassador or the interim leadership at the embassy not to relish in condemnations, denunciations, or repudiations of the orator's critique. He said this is mere hypocritical posturing since the government itself holds this view privately, in the same way other Liberian governments have held the view.

According to him, it would be more interesting for the current Chargé d'Affaires to seize on the debate and momentum spurred by the national oration and challenge Liberians or their officials as to the merits of this viewpoint! "With the genie out of the bottle, we can now diplomatically have a frank and honest conversation about the way the U.S. and Liberia engage each other on a range of issues and interests. That engagement should change, and these changes may redound to the good of Liberia," he said.