Liberia: '26 Orator Misses the Mark in Damning Critique of Key Ally, United States of America

editorial

ROBTEL PAILEY, the Orator of the 177th Independence Day Anniversary is ruffling feathers after her now controversial speech critical of Liberia's traditional partner, the United States of America triggered a walkout of Catherine Rodriguez, Chargé d' Affaires at the United States Embassy in the Liberian capital.

THE ORATOR OPINED THAT she remains very concerned about the outsized influence of the United States in Liberia's transitional justice process, declaring: "We must forge new strategic partnerships based on mutual benefit and disabuse ourselves of the notion that we have a 'special relationship' with America. Truth be told, this so-called 'special relationship' only exists in our imagination. Lest we forget, the United States was one of the last countries to recognize our independence. Lest we forget, the United States has taken more from us than it has given. Lest we forget, the United States will always serve its own interests above all else. Once we accept these truths, we will appreciate that a re-imagined Liberia can never be anyone's 'stepchild'."

THE ORATOR WENT ON TO SAY: "A re-imagined Liberia is not only free from colonial relations of power, it is also free from colonial artefacts that cripple us. In this vein, I would like to renew previous calls to adopt national symbols that represent the "cultural breadth and historical depth" of our shared experiences. I urge us to forge a new political identity by re-imagining and revising these symbols. Why is the national motto on our seal not 'the love of liberty united us here,' as suggested by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission final report? Why are we still calling our highest national honor the 'Most Venerable Order of Knighthood of the Pioneers of the Republic of Liberia,' when the word 'pioneers' remains politically charged? How could renaming our capital Monrovia help us to decolonize?"

TAKING EXCEPTION to the orator's remarks, the US Embassy issued a statement, regarding Chargé d'Affaires (CDA) Rodriguez's walkout.

THE US STATEMENT SAID: "In light of recent events at the Liberian Independence Day Celebration, the United States Embassy wishes to address concerns regarding Chargé d'Affaires (CDA) Rodriguez's decision to leave the event. The United States and Liberia share a unique history and democratic values. Unfortunately, the national orator introduced divisive rhetoric and unfounded accusations. The United States has a long history of providing foreign assistance, amounting to at least $163 million annually."

THE EMBASSY WENT ON TO NOTE that its annual contribution is separate from the U.S. government's contributions to several international organizations that also provide aid to the Liberian people. Additionally, numerous U.S. foundations, private American citizens, and nongovernmental organizations are dedicated to uplifting the Liberian people.

THE EMBASSY FURTHER NOTED: "Independence Day is a time for hope and unity. CDA Rodriguez's decision to walk out was a measured response to the orator's comments. While the orator is entitled to freedom of speech, the CDA chose to exercise her right not to listen to such remarks. The United States remains a steadfast partner to Liberia, dedicated to fostering a positive and collaborative relationship based on shared values and mutual respect. We look forward to continuing our work together, now and in the future, for the benefit of both nations."

THE ORATOR'S MUST be congratulated for raising a number of issues including the controversy surrounding the Joseph Boakai government insistence on bringing in yellow machines to fix roads without going through the proper concession and accountability procedures. However, we feel strongly that her decision to target the lone country that has consistently come to Liberia's aid despite massive corruption by officials of governments past and present, was off the mark.

FORMER AUDITOR GENERAL John Morlu put it succinctly when he said in an op-ed Sunday that only the orator and a handful of supporters around President Boakai do not appreciate America.

SAID MR. MORLU: Ninety-Nine percent of Liberia appreciates America and agrees that America has given Liberia more than it has received.

AS MR. MORLU, RIGHT ASSERTS, PRESIDENT BOAKAI, while on the campaign trail in 2017 even acknowledged that Liberian leaders have "wasted opportunities, including in 1987 when the country mismanaged millions in PLO 480, wasting millions of America's taxpayers' money.

THE US HAS DOLED OUT MORE than $20 billion to Liberia, but it has all been mismanaged by Liberian officials. Mr. Morlu notes: "These officials are incompetent, corrupt, and have no love for their fellow citizens. Facts: America built your military and police. America provided you with water and electricity. America gave you VOA, a CIA spy post, and $4.9 billion in debt relief. America finances 75% of your healthcare, education, and basic infrastructure. America ended Ebola, gave you free COVID-19 drugs, ended your civil war, and takes in 90% of your refugees who are now working in America and sending hundreds of millions back to Liberia."

ADDING HIS VOICE, Gbarpolu Senator Amara Konneh declared: "The Orator failed to live up to her call for dignity. Furthermore, her impression of the United States-Liberia relationship is one I do not share. The United States is our partner, our friend, and our ally. Truth be told, if not for the US, Liberia would not exist today. We would have been broken up and absorbed by colonial powers."

THE US IS NOT PERFECT but laying the blame for all of Liberia's troubles on its doorsteps, is unfair. Liberia's problems have been the decision by electorates to elect successive bad leaders. Leaders who put self before country, leaders who make promises they can't keep, leaders often defined by arts of sycophancy, mediocrity, and complacency.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

THIS WAS EVIDENT, when former US Ambassador in a March 2022 Op-Ed revealed that troubling Embassy investigations indicate that not only are some citizens diverting public medical resources and low-cost drugs for personal gain, but that babies, young children, and birthing mothers are dying needlessly as a result.

TODAY, US TAXPAYERS contribute more than $110 million per year of foreign assistance. This includes over $79 million per year donated to the health sector. Approximately $9 million is specifically for purchasing medications and commodities for the Liberian people and improving the Ministry of Health's effective distribution and warehousing of pharmaceuticals.

IN THE MIDST of all these, areas like Kolahun in Lofa County and Sanniquellie in Nimba County are struggling as clinics and hospitals continue to lack basic drugs.

THE ORATOR'S CALL for forging new strategic partnerships must be greeted with caution. While it is a great thing for any country to open its doors to new partnerships, we must be wary of country's with ulterior motives. Countries drilling sands for strange minerals, countries known for advancing terrorism and countries reaping our resources to our own detriment, are not countries we want to replace with a partnership that has stood the test of time, one that has been by Liberia's side since independence, in spite of the many missteps, corruption, greed, nepotism, mediocrity and sycophancy that have defined our leaders.