Liberia: Modern ICT Center Launched in Monrovia to Enhance Stem Education for Students

Monrovia — In a significant step towards improving STEM education in Liberia, the Helping Africa Foundation (HAF), in collaboration with the Joseph Jenkins Roberts Educational Foundation and the Ministry of Education, has inaugurated a state-of-the-art Information Communication Technology (ICT) center in Monrovia. The new facility aims to provide students with practical experience in STEM fields.

The ICT center is part of the Yamoransa Model Laboratory Liberia Project, funded by HAF, with IMPLEMENTERS overseeing management and TECHAiDE serving as the technology partner. The center boasts EDULabs equipped with 36 computers powered by TECHAiDE's ASANKA device, which provides access to educational resources without an internet connection.

In addition to the ICT Lab, the project includes a maker space with laptops for robotics, featuring EV3 Legos, Arduino kits for coding, Ozobots, virtual reality setups, and a 3D printer.

The Joseph Jenkins Roberts Educational Foundation, under the First United Methodist Church, provided the building and received the lab equipment funded by HAF. The IMPLEMENTERS will manage the center for an initial two-year period.

At the dedication ceremony on Wednesday in Monrovia. Mr. Kafui Prebbie, CEO of IMPLEMENTERS & TECHAiDE, highlighted the long-standing partnership with HAF, dating back to 2006.

He noted that the Yamoransa Model Laboratory Project has successfully established 14 labs across Africa, including in Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and soon Tanzania. He emphasized the project's unique role in sustainable development, addressing educational gaps in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Four.

Mr. Prebbie also announced plans to train teachers from eight schools expected to utilize the lab, ensuring the technology and equipment align with Liberia's educational curriculum.

For her part, Dr. Deborah Rose, President of Helping Africa Foundation, recounted the project's origins. She mentioned her initial involvement through the Yale Alumni Service Corps and the pivotal role of her uncle, Daniel Rose, in founding HAF in 2014.

She praised the project's growth, which has expanded to other African countries, including The Gambia and Sierra Leone.

Also speaking, Liberia's Minister of Education, Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah, emphasized the importance of partnerships in enhancing computer training programs for students.

She expressed optimism that the Yamoransa Lab programs would significantly improve digital literacy and skills among Liberian youth, reducing the digital divide and fostering economic participation.

Dr. Jallah also highlighted the initiative's alignment with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's Digital Transformation Initiative, stressing the project's potential to bridge gender, social, and universal access divides.

She encouraged young people to embrace these opportunities, noting that the skills and knowledge gained could transform their lives and the nation's future.

"The future belongs to you. Embrace these opportunities with excitement and determination. The skills and knowledge you will gain can transform your lives and the future of our nation," Dr. Jallah urged.