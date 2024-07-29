Ghana: Map Inducts Wilfred Neneh-Addico As New Partner

Makers and Partners (MAP), an audit firm, has announced the induction of Wilfred Neneh-Addico as its new advisory partner.

This move comes as part of the firm's strategic expansion plans and commitment to providing top-notch services to its clients.

Mr Alfred Aryee, a partner at MAP, in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Wilfred Neneh-Addico to our team, his extensive experience and proven track record make him the perfect fit to lead our advisory services and drive growth for our client."

He said makers and partners is known for its commitment to excellence and client satisfaction, adding that the firm's team of experts is dedicated to providing innovative solutions and personalised service to help clients succeed in today's competitive business environment.

"With Wilfred Neneh-Addico at the helm of the advisory team, Makers and Partners is poised to further enhance its reputation as a trusted financial advice. His leadership and strategic vision will help the firm continue to deliver exceptional results for clients across a wide range of industries," he added.

Commenting on his appointment, Neneh-Addico expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity, to the existing partners for believing in the value he brings to the partnership and to his family for their continuous support over the years.

He said the firm is poised to assist businesses to develop their ESG strategy, integrate same into their operations, report and make appropriate disclosures which meet international standards like Global Reporting Initiatives (GRI), UN Global Compact (UNGC) Principles and Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) to identify, assess, and manage their ESG related risks that could impact their reputation, financial performance, and operating licence.

He revealed that this year, MAP is building capacity in ESG and Carbon trading, and the firm is in partnership with Ecoveda Climate in India to collaborate in delivering ESG and Carbon trading advisory service to government, businesses and communities in Ghana and the rest of Africa.

This, he said, would enable them acquire the requisite skills to be able to effectively provide solutions in carbon trading in areas of project development, verification and validation and assist clients in trading in carbon credits on the Ghana Carbon Market.

"We decided to go this path because, today, ESG is the drive to ensure businesses becomes responsible by caring for the environment and communities in which they operate and remain sustainable by building structures and processes which ensures efficiency in the use of resources and still profitable," he stated.

His admission, which took effect from July 8, 2024, as Partner in charge of Governance and Risk Advisory Services, and will lead MAP's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), Forensic Investigations, Carbon Trading, Cybersecurity and Technology Audits service lines.