Ghana: GRA Destroys Gh¢9.2m Expired Goods, Marijuana in Ho

The Ho Sector Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has destroyed 274 bags of various expired goods and marijuana worth GH¢9.2 million at Akrofu in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region.

The confiscated items, which comprised of coffee, cigarettes, and cosmetics, were seized at different border posts in the Ho Collection area of the Customs Division of the GRA.

The Commander of the Ho Sector Collection, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mrs Felicia Adoboe-Azuma, who briefed journalists here on Friday, explained that the marijuana were compressed in slaps concealed in fertiliser sacks in an attempt to outwit the security personnel at the border posts.

"But such tricks did not work as the security men started searching, the smugglers bolted into the bush abandoning their goods and trucks behind,adding that the situation did not allow the security to arrest the suspects," she said.

AC Adoboe-Azuma cautioned residents participating in smuggling operations to cease their illegal actions, as they would face legal consequences upon apprehension.

She also stated that the security forces in the region would continue their vigorous efforts to eliminate individuals involved in illicit activities across borders within the Ho collection area.

.AC Adoboe-Azuma urged sister security services to collaborate in tackling criminal activities, especially in apprehending smugglers.

She also emphasised the importance of security leaders resisting bribery attempts from smugglers. Additionally, she expressed her organisation's willingness to work with other security agencies to effectively combat smuggling