Ghana: Gt. Accra Region Crowned 14th Korean Ambassador's Cup Taekwondo Champions

The Greater Accra Region emerged winners of the 14th edition of the Korea Cup taekwondo championship held at the Trust Emporium in Accra on Saturday.

They won nine gold medals, eight silver and 12 bronze medals to garner 185 points ahead of Volta region in second place with four gold, two silver and two bronze medals to record 72 points and Ashanti region in third with four gold, two silver and two bronze medals with 68 points.

The Upper East, Northern, Eastern, Bono, Upper West, Western and Central Regions followed from fourth to 10th in that order.

In the individual championships, Leon Selasi Addo from the Upper East region won gold in the -48kg while Val-Editorian Kpadey Elikem from the Volta region won silver.

Volta region's Omar Abdoulbachid emerged gold winner in the -73kg and was followed by the Northern regional duo of Mohammed Hudu in second and Kamil Shaibou in third position.

The honours in the +73kg category was shared by Northern region's Abdul Latif Alidu (gold), Issah Mohammed from Eastern Region (silver) and BrongAhafo Region's Mohammed Jebril (bronze).

Volta Region's Meussa Abdulkanissou and Hassane Mohammed won the gold and bronze medals to sandwich Upper West pride, Bilal Ide who won bronze in the -63kg event while the honours in the female version were swept Gbastatin Phridoos (gold) and Sahara Boubacar (Silver).

Ishmael Halidu from the Volta Region emerged gold medal winner in the -55kg division followed by Umar Ahmed and Al MawuyiIssa, both from the Northern Region with silver and bronze, respectively.

Ghastatin Phridoos and Sahara Boubacar emerged gold and silver medalists respectively in the junior female -63kg division while Greater Accra Region's Anita Marboli and Mary Ampofua swept the gold and silver medals -55kg category with Abutiate Bridget from Upper West winning bronze.

Manuel Kwesi Martey from Ashanti region won gold in the -45kg division and followed by Isaac Addo from Upper East with silver and EloloHonku from Greater Accra Region with bronze.

The -37kg male cadet category had Yusuf Zilkifu from Upper West as winner, Nurudeen Sadu from Northern region as silver medalist and Razak Asheek from Upper East as bronze medalist.

Otinel Cronwell from the Western Region was crowned winner in the male cadet -53kg category and followed by Prince Bostrotsy from Greater Accra with silver and Derick Ahiakonu from Ashanti with bronze medal. Jessica Mensah from the Brong Ahafo Region emerged the gold medal winner in the +59kg weight class ahead of the Eastern region duo of Emefa Klenam Djandjoe (silver) and Nana K.K Johnson, for silver and bronze, respectively.

In the female cadet categories, Mawuena Bosrotsy, Mira Afeonoko and Setorme Tornyevah led a clean sweep for the Greater Accra Region but the -55kg division was won by Mariam Abdul-Majid, Melissa Esi Abban and Jenny Blankson Gyasi.

Sitta Tornyevah and Michelle Afeonoko won gold and silver in the female cadet -47kg event which bronze medal went to Halona Rowe with KlenamAgbenyawu, Nana Ama Kesewa Darkwa and Anna Ileme Amett came up tops in the female cadet -41kg group.

In the junior male individual poomsea, Greater Accra Region's duo, James Sedo and Prince Bosrotsy won gold and silver while Paa Kojo Obeng Yirenkyi grabbed bronze while Bridget Agbenyawu, Sitta Tornyevah and Paa Plandge Issabela swept top honours in the junior female individual poomsea.

The cadet male individual poomsea had Russel Da-Rocha, Yusuf Zilkifu and Nurudeen Sadu win gold, silver and bronze medals just as Setorme Tornyevah, Mawuenam Bosrotsy and Mina Afeonoko won in the cadet female individual pomsea.

The event attracted top officials including the Korean Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Park Kyongsig, the Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) President, Mr Frederick Lartey Otu and other executives and taekwondo enthusiasts.