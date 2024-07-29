Nigeria: Rotary Club International Identifies Pipe Borne Water As Challenge in Rural Areas

Awka — Rotary Club of Awka Smithtown has identified non-availability of pipe borne water as a major challenge in most rural areas in the capital city of Anambra State, Akwa.

The President of the club, Mr. Alex Arinze, stated this yesterday during his installation as the ninth president of Awka Smithtown club of Rotary International.

Arinze said his leadership of the club has identified some key projects it will carry out during his one year leadership as the president of the club.

He said: "Our interventions have always been in the area of healthcare and education mostly.

"We have touched lives by sharing mosquitoes treated nets in rural areas, disease prevention and many others.

"During this rotary year, we solicited funds for distribution of net, to create awareness on maternal mortality. We will also sponsor spelling bee competitions within this period.

"This year, we are adding provision of pipe borne water in rural areas because we have identified it as a great challenge in the rural areas.

"Rotary International is now a window to the world, and we ask for your support and also urged you to join us. This is a volunteer organisation and we have been touching lives."

Highpoint of the event was his installation as the president of the club, which saw a handover of the baton of leadership by the past President, Valentine Chidiebere Okauduyo Arinze, who will lead for one year.