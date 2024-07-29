Nigeria: Superbalat Thrills Fans With New EP, 'Superb'

International afrobeat sensation, SuperBalat, has finally dropped his highly anticipated EP, "Superb", and fans can't get enough of it!

The UK-based artist, whose real name is Balogun Lateef, has been teasing his followers with snippets and behind-the-scenes glimpses of his creative process, and the wait is finally over.

The "Superb" EP is a 7-track masterpiece that showcases SuperBalat's unique sound and style, blending traditional afrobeat rhythms with modern production and catchy hooks. From the opening notes of the first track, it's clear that SuperBalat is on a mission to take the music world by storm.

But that's not all - SuperBalat is also dropping the official video for his hit single "Cinderella" this Saturday, July 27th. The video promises to be a visual feast, with stunning choreography and captivating visuals that bring the song to life.

To celebrate the release of his EP, SuperBalat is hosting an exclusive listening party on Sunday, July 28th, where fans will get to experience the "Superb" EP in all its glory.

The event promises to be an unforgettable night of music, dancing, and celebration. SuperBalat's "Superb" EP is a game-changer, and fans are already raving about the new music.

With his unique sound and style, SuperBalat is set to take the music industry by storm, and we can't wait to see what's next for this talented artist.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to experience SuperBalat's "Superb" EP for yourself. Mark your calendars for the listening party on Sunday, July 28th, and get ready to groove to the infectious beats and captivating melodies of this talented artist.

With "Superb", SuperBalat has cemented his place as one of the most exciting new voices in afrobeat, and we can't wait to see what the future holds for this rising star.