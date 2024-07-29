Nigeria: How My Book Will Open My Private World to Fans, Carol King

Queen of Soaps, Carol Eferamor King a.k.a CK1, has opened up her private life and world to fans with the launch of her much-awaited book, 'The Morning Star.'

The book, which was recently launched to a selected guests at Freedom Park, Lagos Island, had Carol King explaining how fans and the general public will understand her world.

"When I decided to write the book, I just let go. And, I let people into my space. So, a lot of people are going to read. Come to this chapter. Really? Oh, this woman is like this? Oh, so, lots of surprises in there," she began.

The 'Wura' actress also revealed that every chapter, content and detail in the book is worth reading.

"Everything in my book (is interesting and tells everything about me). I say that because if you know me in the industry, I am a very, very private woman. I do my work and I go back home to me, and my family.

Even during interviews, I don't give interviews like this because I am very private, except when it has to do with any job I am on."

The versatile thespian, producer and presenter with acting experience spanning the different genres of artistic endeavour that include radio, television, film, and stage, Carol gave the inspiration behind the title of her book.

"Yes, the title. I had so many other titles, which for the life of me, I can't remember them now. And then, just that day was a Sunday service and it was around Christmas period. And, the service was about, you know, the wise men who followed the moving star to locate where Jesus was. And, it just dropped in my spirit. The moving star. I thought about it. I let it go. From then on, it just kept building up. You know, how the Holy Spirit works, you know. So, that's how I came about the title. And, I just looked at myself like, I looked at my beginning and where I am now. I'm moving and I'm a star," she explained.

On why it took a whole year after her 60th birthday to present her book, the sterling actress said, "The book was supposed to have been launched at my 60th. But, glitches here and there, we couldn't. So, I thought to myself, I'm a Jesus baby, a Jesus mommy, a Jesus everything. So, I just thought to myself, God's time is always the best, you know. And, because I wanted it to be launched at my 60th, there was a kind of, I was rushing to do stuff, do that, do that, do that. So, I just let it be. When I saw a week to my birthday, nothing was really, you know, you know, getting together. I just said, okay, you know what, keep a hold on it. We'll launch it any other time. So, today is the day. Today is the day the Lord has made."