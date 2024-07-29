Nigeria: Why Nollywood Needs Better Financial Backing - Olaseeni Abiola

Olaseeni Abiola Olanike is a Nigerian actress and filmmaker making her mark on the thriving Nollywood film industry.

A graduate of Ibadan Polytechnic, she began her Nollywood journey in 2009-2010, and she honed her craft under the Odunlade Adekola Film Production (OAFP), a notable production company.

So far, Olaseeni has graced the screens in numerous films, including 'Iyawo Alagba', 'Alaaya Pupo', 'Alaba', 'Asake Alagbadana', and 'Ana Oba'.

Others include 'Life of a Single Father', 'Arodan', 'Idera Oluwa', and 'Asilo'. Her dedication is evident in the wide range of characters she portrays.

Sharing her experience on her first time on camera, she revealed that her acting debut was not without challenges as she froze from the moment the director called "Action!"

"It was in 2010, and I remember it was a scene with Odunlade Adekola. It was as if I experienced a temporary momentary lapse, possibly due to stage fright. However, with the support of the crew and experienced hands on that set, I was able to overcome my nerves and deliver," she revealed.

Continuing, she stated, "Since 2014, I have expanded my skills beyond acting. To my production credit are films like 'Abuse (Asilo)' (2014), 'Eremode' (2016), 'Otami Oremi' (2018), 'My Fantasy' (2018), 'Odaju Okan (Cold Hearted)' (2020), 'Unseen Trap' (2021), and 'Iwogbe' (2022).

Speaking on what fans can expect, Olaseeni shared plans for her upcoming film project, 'Mosope'.

According to her, 'Mosope', is a film that delves into the complexities of human relationships, exploring the dangers of greed and betrayal. The narrative centers on two friends entangled in a shady deal, highlighting the importance of ethical conduct and the absence of shortcuts to success.

She shared that the film, which was directed by Ayuba Sodunke is primed for a grand U.K. launch in September/October 2024, and boasts an impressive cast, including Mide Martins, Wunmi Toriola, Abiola Olaseeni, Moshood Mayegun, and Oyin Adegbenro.

Also weighing in on the exponential growth of Nollywood, she stated that it is a positive development for the entire industry. She further acknowledges the significant strides made in female representation within Nollywood, expressing her pride in the growing number of strong female characters portrayed by talented actresses, both in cinemas and home videos.

Olaseeni, however, pushed for better financial backing for Nollywood filmmakers, emphasising the need for government support to address the challenges of funding high-quality cinema productions.