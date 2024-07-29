Nigeria: After Iwa, My Next Projects, Turncoat, Kajola Will Be Bigger - Mojeed Olaribigbe

Mojeed Olaribigbe Sarumi, a talented artiste making waves in Nollywood, is well-known for his dynamic acting and producing skills.

Under the banner of Ontop Entertainment Films International, Mojeed has showcased his talent in several notable films.

Mojeed's acting prowess is evident in films such as Oke, Alaseode, Adalute, Lagbaja, and Asewo Airport.

As a producer, he has brought compelling stories to life, starting with Toriola in 2008, followed by Oke in 2014, Adalute in 2016, and the highly anticipated IWA, set to premiere on July 18, 2024. Currently, he is working on two promising projects: Turncoat and KaJoLa.

Speaking on the recently premiered 'Iwa', Olaribigbe said, "The movie IWA features an impressive lineup of actors, including Olaribigbe Sarumi, Mide Martins, Bimbo Adebayo, Ayo Olaiya, Fausat Balogun, Sunny Alli, Afeez Owo, Yetunde Wunmi, Iya Dabira, and Ayodele Oladapo.

"Directed by Lekan Oropo, the film narrates the story of a Muslim cleric who, despite his flawed character, believes himself to be a paragon of virtue. The film delivers a powerful moral lesson: no one is perfect."

On what is to come, Olaribigbe stated that he is eager to collaborate with renowned actor Richard Mofe-Damijo and other talented actors who can bring scripts to life convincingly and connect with audiences. His inspiration as a creative person stems from his passion for learning something new.

Expressing his thoughts on Nollywood's evolution, Mojeed acknowledges the significant progress the industry has made, especially within the African continent. He believes Nollywood films are gaining widespread prominence and improving continually.

Mojeed Olaribigbe Sarumi's journey in Nollywood reflects his dedication to storytelling and his commitment to enriching the industry with diverse and engaging narratives.