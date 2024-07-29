Nigeria: Agbolade Omowole Featured in Saskatchewan Ai Handbook

Nigerian tech entrepreneur Agbolade Omowole has been prominently featured in the esteemed "AI for Legal Professionals" handbook, published by the College of Law, University of Saskatchewan, Canada.

Omowole, renowned for his expertise in computer science and the ethics of data-driven technologies, is the CEO of Mascot IT Nigeria Limited. In 2020, he was honored with the Breakthrough Longevity Activism Prize by the International Longevity Alliance in France. Currently, he consults on AI and data science ethics for corporate organizations.

The "AI Handbook" for legal professionals in Saskatchewan serves as a comprehensive guide for integrating generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) into legal practices. It underscores the importance of technological proficiency and provides detailed insights into GenAI, its applications, and benefits.

Other notable individuals featured in the publication include Cynthia Dwork, Eirini Ntoutsi, Imran Ahmad, and Ryan Browne.

Commenting on his inclusion, Omowole said: "Being featured in the 'AI Handbook' for legal professionals in Saskatchewan, Canada, is an honor and a testament to the impact of my work in AI Ethics. It's gratifying to see my contributions recognized alongside esteemed professionals like Cynthia Dwork, Eirini Ntoutsi, Imran Ahmad, and Ryan Browne.

This acknowledgment not only highlights the global relevance of my work but also reinforces the importance of cross-border collaborations in advancing AI technology and its applications. It motivates me to continue pushing the boundaries of AI innovation, especially in bridging the gap between Nigeria and the international AI community."