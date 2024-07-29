Nigeria: Avrs Board Boosts Capacity With Training Workshop

Last week, the Audio Visual Rights Society of Nigeria (AVRS) conducted a vital training workshop at the AVRS Boardroom to strengthen the Board's understanding of copyright and collective management and enhance the execution of its oversight functions.

The full Board, management staff, and the Lagos Head of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Mrs. Lynda Alpheaus, attended. The Board members unable to participate in person joined virtually from various locations across the country.

Two esteemed professionals in the copyright ecosystem facilitated the training: Barrister Michael Akpan, Principal Partner of Alpha Edge Legal and former Regulatory Head of the NCC, and Dr. Chinedu Chukwuji, Copyright Administrator and AVRS Consultant.

Barrister Michael Akpan led the sessions on "Basics of Copyright and Neighbouring Rights" and "Legal & Regulatory Framework of Copyright in the Film Industry in Nigeria." His extensive knowledge and experience provided invaluable insights into the legal foundations and current regulatory landscape of copyright and neighbouring rights in the Nigerian film industry.

Dr. Chinedu Chukwuji facilitated the sessions on "Collective Management Organisation and Audiovisual Copyright Licensing" and "Effective Governance in CMOs." He covered the purpose and benefits of a CMO, the challenges and opportunities, key considerations in copyright licensing, and factors that help determine tariffs. Additionally, Dr. Chukwuji emphasised essential aspects of good governance, the role of the Board, and best practices in CMO governance. His session aimed to enhance the Board's capacity to develop strategic policies that would enable AVRS to fulfil its mandate and remain relevant

The Chairman of AVRS, Mr. Mahmood Ali-Balogun, who opened the workshop, commended the Board members for their dedication to attending the training despite their busy schedules. He highlighted the importance of the workshop in updating the directors on new developments in the copyright and collective management space and their knowledge in carrying out their oversight functions. Mr. Ali-Balogun expressed his belief that such training sessions are crucial for maintaining the organisation's growth and effectiveness.

The General Manager, Mrs. Olubukola Adeyemi, and her entire management team were also present at the training. Mrs. Adeyemi's participation underscores the importance AVRS places on a comprehensive understanding and effective implementation of copyright management and governance practices across all levels of the organisation.

This workshop marks a significant step forward for AVRS in its commitment to excellence in managing audiovisual works in Nigeria. By enhancing the knowledge and skills of its Board and management team, AVRS continues to ensure the protection of rights and fair compensation for creators and rightsholders in the Nigerian audiovisual industry.

Additionally, it will be recalled that AVRS was recently admitted as a provisional member of the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers (CISAC) and the Global Audiovisual Alliance (GAVA). This achievements underscore AVRS's dedication to aligning with global standards in copyright management and further solidifies its role as a key player in the international creative community.