Nigeria: 8 Yoruba Actresses Changing the Game, Rising Fast

These actresses have a lot in common, not only in their unique talents, or the way they interpret their roles but also in the beauty Mother Nature has blessed them with.

In their short sojourn in the industry they have left their marks on the landscape, to the envy of their peers.

Aramide Ottun - Passionate

Aramide Damilola Ottun is a budding Yoruba actress blessed with both brains and beauty. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Public Administration from the University of Lagos. She's a producer of two films, namely; Public Toilet and 1 O'Clock. She has also featured in many films, among which are Legal Wife, Igbese Kan, Corpers' Lodge, Bangles and many others.

On her selling point, Aramide stated in an interview with Potpourri, "My dedication, passion and determination are my selling points. Understanding scripts, interpreting them so well and respecting people are parts of my selling points and so far so good it has brought me this far. They will tell you "Aramide Ottun is dedicated, loyal, respectful, gives you 100% attention on set and yes, she interprets her scripts so well".

Adenike Hamzat - Originally

Adenike Hamzat, has continued to carve a niche for herself in the industry with her tenacity coupled with her brand and talent. She is regarded as Odunlade Adekola's girl because grew under the tutelage of the veteran actor.

She is unique in her own way. "I have a unique way of adding verve and originality to my style of interpreting roles, which has been my unique selling point and garnering more roles from directors and producers. I am not in competition with anyone whatsoever. I have my personal brand and it is different from anyone. I am not relenting on my game because I still have a long way to go," she says.

Omotola Odunsi- Modesty

Budding Yoruba actress, Omotola Odunsi has declared that her passion is acting and meeting people. She's a protege of the popular actor, Odunlade Adekola, who according to her, set her on the right path and has since been the wind beneath her sails. Omotola read Microbiology at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye and has starred in a lot of movies including Ajanaku, Darkness, Ogo Oluwa, Dagogo, Ariran, Atunshe, Doctor Adunni, Folagbade, President Kuti, Jamal among so many others.

What makes her tick? "I love modesty, but sometime last year I almost fell into the act of flaunting my sexuality and I had to adjust because I understood that doing so would not help me, rather it would only attract people who want to take advantage of my sexuality. The sooner we realise that it is only our talents and efforts that would take us far, the better," Motola says.

Opeyemi Ademeso - Decently feisty

Opeyemi Ademeso, born Opeyemi Ademola and known in the industry as 'Slay Queen' is a mass communications graduate of Adekunle Ajasin University. She has produced one movie, titled 'Slay Queen' featuring fantastic actors like Fathia Balogun, King Patto, Tokunbo Awoga, Adeniyi Johnson, Seyi Edun, and other amazing actors.

Beautiful Opeyemi feels women should flaunt their beauty in a decent way, adding that a woman can be decently sexy.

"I feel being sexy is a way of expressing one's inner and outer beauty which is natural but at the same time a woman can be decently sexy. Women should flaunt their endowments in a modest way with confidence then get treated with respect because men love 'covered food' not naked one that has been exposed to the sun," she says.

Adebanke Adeyeye - Dream storyteller

Enterprising Yoruba actress, Adebanke Adeyeye who studied Mass Communications at Polytechnic, Ibadan has won the hearts of many movie lovers in films like Addiction, Elesan, Nkan Egbin, Deep Silence, Dark Room, Time and many more.

Her mission in the industry is simple:"My mission is to become a great person in the industry. I came as a storyteller and I want to be one of the greatest storytellers in the movie industry.

Omobewaji Oyediji - Breezy, Refreshing

Omobewaji Oyediji (Mo'bewa): Omobewaji Oyediji, simply known on Instagram as Mo'bewa is lively, refreshing and stylish. She belongs to the golden generation of Yoruba actresses who are changing the old narrative into a breezy blend of glamour and class. She could claim to have started acting much earlier than six years ago but her big break came in the TV series "Casino". She has two Bachelor degrees; one in accounting (2015) and the other in mass communications (2017), both from the University of Lagos.

Peju Johnson - Multi-faceted

Peju Johnson : Peju started acting back in her secondary school days but didn't pick it up professionally until she found herself in Egypt where she joined TAMPAN. But her career took flight in 2018 when she returned to Nigeria. She has since featured in many films like Widow, Lekki Guys, Vow, Farayola, Aremudada, Igbekele, Iya Karamo, Scar, Kogbagidi, Eto Mi, Ayetimowa, Single Mother, Abiyamo and many more.

Kiitan Bukola - Creative, daring

Kiitan Bukola : Oloruntimilehin Bosede Bukola popularly known as Kiitan Bukola had her first cameo in a movie in 2010 but her career didn't pick up professionally until 2016. Kiitan Bukola got the name 'Kiitan' added to her name when she produced the film 'Kiitan'. She has featured in other movies like Ori Eiye, Ero Ife, Surface, Ajoji, Maybe (Boya) and many more.