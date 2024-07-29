Ex-militant leader, Chief Oweizide Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo, has called on Nigerians to shelve the proposed nationwide harship protest, saying things are getting better under President Bola Tinubu.

He said President Tinubu was working hard to revamp the economy with well thought-out policies and programmes, noting that the protest could harm the economy if held.

Tompolo made the call in a statement on Monday made available to Daily TrustTin Delta State.

He said, "I therefore wish to add my voice to that of many well-meaning Nigerians, including our revered traditional rulers, on this call to shelve the proposed hardship protest billed to begin on the 1st of August, 2024."

While noting that there's hunger in the country, Tompolo said it was not an excuse for the protest, adding that it did not start under the current government.

He said, "I am aware of Mr. President's efforts to get things right in the country, and truly things are getting better. For instance, there is great improvement in the oil and gas sector in the last one year, which is still the main source of our economy.

"I am equally aware of the right of the citizenry to protest government policies and programmes in any country. It is one sure way for the citizens to participate effectively in governance, by checking the excesses of any government.

"But protests have also been known to halt progress, when they are ill-timed. When things are beginning to be done right, what is often needed is patience. However, the organizers of this proposed hardship protest must know that the timing is wrong, and the protest may cause more harm than good to the economy and security as security reports have indicated that the protest will be hijacked by unscrupulous elements.

"It is against this background, that I have joined other patriotic Nigerians to appeal to prospective protesters to call off the proposed protest and engage governments at all levels to find lasting solutions to the country's problems.

"You must agree with me that after every protest it is the dialogue that follows that yield fruits not the protest itself. I may also add that the current threat of protest has actually achieved its aim, as Mr President has said it loud and clear that he has heard the voice of prospective protesters. Let us all engage in dialogue."