Nigeria: Protest - FG Directs VCs to Ensure Safety of Staff, Students, Property

The Federal Government has directed Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities to take urgent measures to ensure the safety of their staff, students and property of the institutions during the planned nationwide protest.

This was contained in a letter directed to all vice chancellors by the Acting Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Chris J. Maiyaki .

He said the Minister of Education directed that the attention of vice chancellors of all Nigerian universities be formally drawn to the plan by unknown groups to embark on nationwide protests.

The letter reads: "The Federal Government is not unaware of the right of any Nigerian to peaceful protest, but is concerned about the safety of staff, students and university property should there be any protest action.

"Consequently, the Honourable Minister has directed that vice chancellors of all Nigerian universities should take proactive steps to ensure the security and safety of the university community, including staff and students."In addition, vice chancellors are to please issue specific statements to assure staff and students of their safety. It is also advisable that students remain on campus to focus on their academic pursuits so as to avoid exposure to any potential danger during the planned protests."