Nigeria: Media Owners Seek Presidential Intervention to Protect Indigenous TV Channels

The Northern Broadcast Media Owners Association (NBMOA) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene in what they describe as unfair practices by foreign TV channels which they allege are operating without proper licensing from the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

In an open letter, Dr Ahmed Tijjani Ramalan, Chairman of NBMOA, outlined the severe challenges facing indigenous private TV channels in Nigeria.

He highlighted issues such as inadequate facilities, stringent government regulations, high operational costs, and declining advertising revenues, which are exacerbating the struggles of local broadcasters.

The letter pointed out that the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) recently expressed similar concerns, noting that harsh economic conditions are threatening the survival of many broadcast media houses.

BON called for a presidential media support initiative to provide concessions on tariffs and rates to prevent widespread shutdowns.

Ramalan criticized the alleged preferential treatment given to foreign channels which he claims operate without adherence to Nigerian broadcasting regulations and siphon significant advertising revenue that should have supported local channels.

He urged regulatory bodies like NBC and the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) to enforce laws equitably and ensure that all broadcasters, local and foreign, play by the same rules.

Ramalan appealed to President Tinubu to address the regulatory lapses and protect Nigerian broadcast media from unfair competition.

"We humbly beg for Mr President to intervene to stop the illegalities by regulators and advertising agencies for the survival of indigenous television channels in Nigeria," the letter read.