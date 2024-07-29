Liberia: 'Liberian Media Limited in Investigative, Economic Reporting'

While the country boasts strong political, judicial, and sports journalism sectors, there remains a need for specialized coverage in areas such as economics, environment, and investigative reporting to foster sustainable development and good governance practices, Information Minister, Jerolinmek Piah, has said.

Piah noted that Liberia has some of the brightest media practitioners in the region. Still, it is time for journalists to start to look outside the box and specialize in reporting on other critical sectors of the country.

"Liberia has made significant strides and can boast of political, judicial, and sports journalists but have limitations in economics news, environmental news, investigative journalism and among others which are very essential for nurturing Liberia's sustainable development governing system in the democracy space," Minister Piah highlighted during a recent event that focused on investigative journalism and co-creation.

Though there is some level of investigative reporting that has been taking place in the country for the past few years, the Information Minister noted that those are often based on personal attacks and sentiments.

"Investigative journalism practice by a few in Liberia has been mainly centered on personal attacks, deeply rooted in interpersonal sentiment," he said. "We leave the fact in those investigative stories that will enable the public to gain the actual surrounding those issues reported about."

The little investigative efforts in the Liberian media have been buoyed by international partners such as IREX, Internews the European Union, and others who have substantial investments in equipping media practitioners. Those projects have facilitated the involvement of various local media organizations in advancing media development in the country.

One of such latest efforts is the Liberia Media Empowerment Project, overseen by Internews and funded by the EU. There is an Investigative Journalism and Co-Creation component of the LMEP project--an initiative that not only focuses on enhancing journalistic skills but also aims to create a Liberia Context-Specific Investigative Journalism Training Manual. This is a collaborative effort involving Internews, UN Women, media, civil society organizations such as the Center for Media Studies and Peace Building CEMESP, and academic institutions.

The initiative emphasizes the importance of diverse education in journalism, which Minister Piah described as a commendable approach aimed at enhancing media literacy and professionalism in Liberia.

Samuka V. Konneh, the LMEP Project Coordinator, noted that working in the media industry in Liberia is acknowledged as a challenging endeavor.

The reality is that despite efforts to enhance skills and capacity in journalism, individuals often seek opportunities for better pay, advanced education, and personal growth, leading to turnover in the profession, Konneh said. "Recognizing the demanding nature of this field, it is important to maintain a steadfast commitment to journalistic pursuits."

He added that the project seeks to elevate investigative journalism studies in Liberia, with plans to integrate the acquired knowledge into the curricula of key academic institutions like the University of Liberia, United Methodist University, and others.

He encouraged participants to leave equipped with new ideas, enhanced skills, and valuable connections to bolster their journalism careers.

The initiative brought together select individuals from a pool of over 1,000 Liberian journalists to enhance their capabilities and contribute to the journalistic landscape in Liberia.

Konneh disclosed that the collaborations with universities and journalism schools are aimed at developing a bespoke investigative journalism manual tailored to Liberia's specific context, enabling practitioners to delve into local issues, sources, and reporting methods.

"Investigative journalism serves to examine potential wrongdoings and hold accountable those in positions of power. The goal is to instill a sense of responsibility and dedication to improve journalism standards for the benefit of all stakeholders, including future generations of journalists," the Project Coordinator noted.

The plan is to integrate the investigative journalism manual into academic curricula by December, aiming to foster sustained interest in journalism education and practice, ensuring a more robust and inclusive environment for aspiring journalists and students with a passion for the field.

During the training, highly skilled professionals and experts made presentations on pertinent topics such as Public Corruption, Fraud in Procurements, Development Projects, and Electoral and legislative processes. Other topics were human rights, Transitional Justice, Gender Inequality, Gender-Based Violence, and Women's Participation in Leadership.

With these topics, attendees and presenters shared knowledge and insights to enrich investigative reporting practices in Liberia.

Meanwhile, the dedication and commitment of all involved parties in this initiative are instrumental in advancing journalistic standards and promoting media excellence in the country, organizers said.