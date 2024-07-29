Liberia: 'Let Dignity Define Us'

Dr. Robtel Neajai Pailey, the Orator of Liberia's 177th Independence Day celebration, has made a clarion call for Liberians to unite in solidarity to address the persistent ills that have hindered the progress of successive administrations, leading to national setbacks and widespread poverty and illiteracy among the population.

Delivering her oration under the theme: "A Radical Agenda for Re-imagining Liberia," Dr. Pailey called for a vision of a new Liberia where individuals liberate themselves from the shackles of mental dependency and imperialist control.

She called on Liberians to step out of their comfort zones, emulate the resilience of the nation's founders, and embrace bold actions toward reclaiming dignity.

Pailey, an Assistant Professor of International Social and Public Policy at the London School of Economics (LSE), said one of the many reasons why Liberia is yet to develop is because of the entrenched division that exists in the country -- a situation fueled by confusion over land ownership, identity, and political participation.

"From 1847 onwards, our negotiations over land ownership, political participation, identity, and belonging yielded both productive and destructive outcomes. Our nearly two-century-old history as a nation exposed both collaborative and combative elements of who we are," she said. "Despite adopting a Unification and Integration Policy one century after independence, we never actually united against a common, existential threat until the Ebola outbreak of 2014-2016."

She attributed the pervasive poverty and inequalities to structural violence perpetrated by the government through its institutions and injustice that hinders individuals from realizing their full potential.

According to her, these institutions perpetuate injustices, preventing citizens from meeting basic needs and achieving their aspirations.

Dr. Pailey said a re-imagined Liberia intentionally seeks to reduce the 'unfreedom' of poverty and the inequity of structural violence.

She beseeched Liberians, especially the government, to make a hard U-turn and begin to build a better and more prosperous Liberia for all.

"In this, our 177th year, I urge us to re-imagine what it means to be 'one nation indivisible'. Oh, how 'sweet' this country could be if we only rebuilt it for all of us to enjoy."

She noted that there is sufficient space to accommodate "our differences and our shared experiences. That there are enough resources to supply our basic needs and cultivate our God-given talents.

"And, so, we must narrow wide gaps between the poor and prosperous, the powerless and powerful, women and men, girls and boys, young and old, rural and urban, domestic and diasporic."

Dr. Pailey made a rallying call for the restructuring of the economy, and the political system; a relook at how one gets citizenship, and a reevaluation of the relationship with international partners. The well-crafted speech also touched on every aspect of the Liberian nation: History, the economy, social justice, and politics.

She emphasized that achieving a better Liberia is not possible with business-as-usual; it necessitates the implementation of innovative ideas supported by the unified will of the people.

With dignity as her central theme -- Let dignity define us as a people -- Pailey frowned on Liberia's continuous reliance on external revenues for its development initiatives, despite the country being endowed with vast natural resources. For decades now, Liberia has survived on handouts, termed donor funds.

She noted that there is no dignity in begging others to survive -- adding that there is no dignity in a nation where the core strategy of development is centered on aid.

Dr. Pailey raised concerns about the appointment of Cllr. Jonathan Massaquoi as Director of the Office of the War and Economic Crimes Court. Expressing reservations about its legitimacy, she termed the appointment as dubious. Urging President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to reconsider the appointment, she also questioned the integrity of other individuals within his administration.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Additionally, Dr. Pailey emphasized the importance of reassessing national symbols, reflecting a broader initiative to review and strengthen governance structures. She highlighted the need to prioritize national development over individual interests and underscored the disparity between government officials' lucrative salaries and the ongoing poverty faced by many citizens.

In her address, Dr. Pailey urged Liberians to collectively combat issues of greed, poverty, and exploitation, fostering a spirit of unity and resilience to address systemic challenges within the nation.

Dr. Pailey presented the Liberian state as a vampire, with top officials sharing among themselves insanely high salaries while the masses continue to languish in poverty. She called on Liberians to free themselves from greed, poverty, and exploitation.

Meanwhile, many believe that Dr. Pailey, with her oration, has provoked a multi-layered debate on nationalism -- spurring reactions from intellectuals on literally every aspect of her speech.