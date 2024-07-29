Liberia: 'Lesbian' Female Footballer Allegedly Murders Partner for 'Cheating'

Monrovia — A tragic incident occurred in the Battery Factory community in Gardnersville on Thursday when a woman, identified as Alvina Weedor, allegedly stabbed her friend, Josephine Barwee, to death.

The shocking event reportedly stemmed from accusations of cheating, leaving the local community in distress. According to sources, the altercation began when Weedor confronted Barwee, accusing her of having an affair with another woman, whose identity remains undisclosed. Weedor, who is said to be openly attracted to women, allegedly felt deeply betrayed by Barwee's actions.

Witnesses stated that Barwee denied the allegations, leading to a heated argument. The confrontation quickly escalated into a physical fight, during which Weedor allegedly drew a knife and stabbed Barwee multiple times in the neck.

"We did not expect this at all. They both have been close," said a friend who asked not to be named. "To lose a friend and sister in such a painful and untimely way is frustrating," the friend added.

Barwee was immediately rushed to the John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Monrovia but was pronounced dead upon arrival. The Liberia National Police (LNP) has since detained Weedor for questioning.

The body of Josephine Barwee is currently at the morgue as investigations continue. Authorities are also working to locate and interview the other woman mentioned in the altercation to gain a clearer understanding of the events leading up to the tragic incident.

This incident has intensified the debate on same-sex/sexual activity in Liberia. The practice is criminalized in Liberia. Sections 14.74 and 14.79 of Liberia's penal code define consensual same-sex sexual activity as "voluntary sodomy," a first-degree misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in prison, a fine of up to L$1000, or both. Despite being outlawed, same-sex activities continue to be practiced.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Recently, Rep. Johnson S. N. Williams (District #3, River Gee County) submitted a bill to the House of Representatives seeking to amend Chapter 14 of the penal code to create tougher punishment for the practice of homosexuality. In a communication accompanying the bill, Rep. Williams stated: "This draft bill, when passed into law, will fulfill Article 5(b) of the 1986 Liberian Constitution, which states that 'the Republic shall preserve, protect, and promote positive Liberian culture ensuring that traditional values compatible with public and national progress are adopted and developed as an integral part of the growing needs of the Liberian society."'

The bill, titled "Anti-Homosexuality Law of Liberia 2024," was received by plenary and forwarded to the joint committee on Gender, Health, and Judiciary for review and recommendations.