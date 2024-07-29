Liberia/Cote d'Ivoire: Basketball U18 Female and Male Teams Off to Ivory Coast to Participate in FIFA Championship

Monrovia — A 37-man Liberia Basketball Association delegation is expected to depart the Country today Monday for Abidjan, Ivory Coast to compete in FIBA U-18 male and female Championship.

The delegation is composed of players, technical staff, administrators and media personnel.

The delegation will leave the country via road through Nimba County to Danane before its destination to Abidjan.

While in Ivory Coast, Liberia under 18 male and female national teams will compete in the 2024 edition of the Federation of International Basketball Association (FIBA) zone-3 qualifiers for South Africa 2025 under 19 championships.

The tournament will kick off on July 29 to August 5, 2024 for FIBA Zone-3-member countries: hosts Ivory Coast, Liberia, Ghana, Benin, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Niger and Togo.

The best performing nation from the tournament in both male and female versions will qualify for South Africa 2025 under 19 male and female junior championships.

Liberia Basketball Association Secretary General Calvin Diggs is serving as head of the delegation and he will be assisted by the LBA Technical Director and men's coach Benedict Sayeh.

Liberia was recently cleared to compete in international basketball competitions after a ban from the Federation of International Basketball Association (FIBA) from competing internationally in order to solve leadership issues that have bedeviled the country's basketball fraternity.

The country for the first time in 10 years will participate in FIBA Zone 3 qualifiers in Abidjan, Ivory Coast for a slot in the South Africa 2025 youth championship.

Its last qualification to the FIBA Africa Championship dates back to 2007.

Its most noteworthy international performance was in 1983 when Liberia finished among Africa's 10 elite basketball teams.

Below is the delegation in full:

Calvin Diggs, head of delegates, Benedict Sayeh, head coach, Winston Cole, Assistant coach, Richard Klay, technical official, journalists Sylvester S. Tamba, Jr. OKAY FM and Thomas Kojo Roulhac, Freedom FM Augustine Shepoh, team doctor, and Zwannah Taylor, referee, Roland Lawrence, coach, Moses Sampson Assistant Coach, Sussie Hayes technical director, Davies Alexander, referee, and Geimeh Konneh team doctor.

Players (Women's team):

Ellen Johnson, Destiny Queens, Rose Gibson, Vision Shooters, Ginny Johnson, D-Rockas, Brallinat Quayee, Commissioners, Princess Pennue, Destiny Queens, Frantina Momodu, D-Rockas, Branice Nimely, Commissioners, Megan Yanforh, D-Rockas, Emma Morris, D-Rockas, Robertolyn Sawiea, Desert Ladies, Fatu Kromah, D-Rockas and Korpo Sumo, Commissioners.

Men's team:

Hadrian Hutas Sebey, Jr-Spartacus, Julius Adolphus, Vision Shooters, Ken Vainga, Spartacus, Bannye Prowd, Spartacus, Augustine Lomax, Highway Prince, Adam Barduae, LPRC Oilers, Amadu Sesay, IE, Simeon Kennedy, T.S Warriors, Aston Mabande, NPA Pythons, Anthony Quadri, Mighty Barrolle, Thomas Katiah, Jr-Royal Legends and Jerror Tarow, Monrovia Admirals.