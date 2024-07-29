Liberia: Dr. Larmin Leads Independence Day Celebration At BTC Military Barracks.

Monrovia — Defense Deputy Minister for Administration, Dr. Augustine T. Larmin on Liberia's 177th Independence Day celebration, welcomed the Commander-in-chief (CIC) of the Armed Forces of Liberia and President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr to the Barclay Training Center (BTC) Military barracks in Monrovia for the Special Order of the Independence Day ceremony.

The program began at 6 AM with the hoisting of the National Flag and the firing of a cannon. The formation of the troops and the arrival of dignitaries, including the CIC and the President of the Republic of Liberia, followed the colorful event.

After welcoming CIC, President Boakai, Deputy Minister Larmin flanked by the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia Brig. Gen, Davidsion F. Forleh, escorted President Boakai to post for the Colors and Pass-in-Review. Thereafter, troops included the Armed Forces of Liberia, the Liberia National Police, the Liberia Immigration Services, the Liberia Fire Service, and the Drug Enforcement Agency, among other para-military institutions, marched through the principal streets of Monrovia to the Centennial Memorial Pavilion on Ashman Street, where they assembled for the indoor program. This was President Boakai's first official engagement with the troops, including paramilitary personnel, at the BTC military barracks since becoming president last January.