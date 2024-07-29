Ghana: 30 Midwives Undergo Training in Mother-to-Child Hepatitis B Transmission

More than 30 midwives in the Ga Central Municipal Health Directorate on Friday received training in mother-to-child Hepatitis B transmission, organised by the Municipal Health Directorate and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency, Dr Dickson Adomako Kissi.

The midwives, coming from about 15 facilities in the Ga Central Municipal Health Directorate, were trained in the mother-to-child transmission prevention, causes, early vaccination and data management and reporting.

The Municipal Director of Health Services, Dr Edwina Appiah, said the training formed part of efforts to create awareness about the Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) infection ahead of its commemoration which falls on July 28.

She said it was also to enhance the midwives' knowledge and improve their attitudes and practices towards Hepatitis B infection and its vaccination.

She said Hepatitis B was a viral infection that affects the liver and could cause both acute and chronic infection, which may be detected within 30-60 days after infection.

According to her, studies showed that in Ghana the prevalence rate of the HBV was estimated at 13 per cent, with females being the most infected.

"This makes it alarming and it is important individuals gets vaccinated, wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water after any potential exposure to blood and use condoms with sexual partners," she added.

Dr Appiah indicated that the mother-to-child transmission of hepatitis B infection remained a major public health concern, particularly in Ghana, and adequate knowledge of physicians and midwives was crucial in averting most of the hepatitis B viral transmissions from mothers to their newborns.

However, there seems to be a gap in knowledge of some physicians and midwives in Ghana in spite of the increasing incidence of hepatitis B infection in the country.

"This is why through the Member of Parliament, this workshop has been organised to enhance their knowledge on the disease and its causes for proper intervention," she added.

The Health Director urged pregnant women to seek early vaccination to prevent their new babies from being infected.

The Municipal Health Information Officer, Naomi offei, in a presentation on data management and reporting, said documentation and reporting of service data was very important and must be done using the appropriate tools.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Pregnancy and Childbirth By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She said accurate recording, capturing and reporting was required to adequately monitor performance, the progress and effectiveness of interventions, adding that discrepancies in medical data capturing and reporting could have grave consequences.

She encouraged facility Heads and Units in charge to ensure that all documentations and reports were done accurately using the appropriate laid-down methods and submitted on time.

As part of the training, the MP, Dr Adomako Kissi, committed to assisting 20 pregnant women with HBV cases at various facilities within the municipality that could not afford the Hep B vaccine (immunoglobulin).

In addition, he provided Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including surgical gowns, gloves and test kits, to aid the midwives in the discharge of their duties.

He, thus, pledged to lead the charge to ensure that government absorbed the treatment of Hep B, especially pregnant women, to lessen their plight since the vaccine (immunoglobulin) was expensive.