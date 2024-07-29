Gambia: Fagace MD Refers to Gambia As New Destination for Investment in Africa

Speaking to the press after meeting President Adama Barrow at State House, Ngueto Tiraina Yambaye, the Managing Director of Africa Guarantee and Economic Cooperation Fund (FAGACE), has said The Gambia is the new destination for investment in Africa.

"Today across the world, many investors want to come to The Gambia to invest, and we are getting ready to bring our knowledge and financial solutions to support Gambia's development," he said.

He informed waiting press officers that his audience with President Barrow was to present FAGACE to him and his government.

Mr. Yambaye added that The Gambia has much potential and they want the Gambia to be part of their institution.

FAGACE was established on February 10th 1977 in Kigali, Rwanda. It is an international financial institution specializing in the promotion of public / private investment. He said as a Pan African Institution, they have to promote prosperity in Africa and its development.

"The President presented to us his vision for the country and we have to align our vision to the vision of The Gambia," Mr. Yambaye said.

Seedy Keita, the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, said FAGACE's visit shows the confidence of the international community in The Gambian economy.