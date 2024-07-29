Nigeria: Paris 2024 - Aruna, Omotayo Eliminated From Table Tennis Men's Singles

28 July 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Aruna, who had reached the quarterfinals at Rio 2016, was stunned by 20-year-old Eduard Ionescu of Romania

Nigeria's aspirations for a strong showing in the men's table tennis event at the Paris Olympic Games have been extinguished.

On Saturday night, Aruna Quadri and Olajide Omotayo, the Nigerian duo, suffered disappointing losses in their first-round matches.

Aruna, who reached the quarterfinals at Rio 2016, was stunned by 20-year-old Eduard Ionescu of Romania in a thrilling round of 64 match at the South Paris Arena.

Despite leading 3-0, Aruna lost 3-4 in a nail-biting contest.

Ionescu, making his Olympic debut, staged an impressive comeback after losing the first three games (11-8, 11-9, 11-6).

He won the next four games (11-8, 12-10, 11-9, 13-11) to secure a spot in the round of 32.

Meanwhile, Omotayo suffered a 1-4 defeat at the hands of Iranian Noshad Alamiyan, dealing a significant blow to Team Nigeria's morale.

Incidentally, Omotayo had started the game brightly; winning the first set 11-6 but the Iranian turned the tables round, dominating the next two sets, 5-11, 4-11.

There was a moment of hope for Omotayo in the fourth set as he started making up for the unfortunate previous two sets but it was not enough as Alamiyan fought through to win the set 10-12 before sealing victory 8-11 in the final set to see off the game.

