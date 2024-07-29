Nigeria: Bbnaija Season 9 Premieres Today - Here's How to Watch

Here is a detailed information on how to watch the BBNaija Dynamic Duos as it premieres today.

The highly anticipated ninth season of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), titled "Dynamic Duos," kicks off today in grand fashion.

This season promises exciting twists designed to keep viewers on the edge of their seats for the next 10 weeks.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, a former housemate in Big Brother Nigeria show back in 2006 and host of the last seven seasons of BBNaija - See Gobbe, Double Wahala, Pepper Dem, Lockdown, Shine Ya Eye, Level Up and BBNAll-Stars - will return as this season's host.

The revamped Head of House (HoH) challenges will start with the Custodian Challenge airing at 9 PM on Sunday, followed by the HoH Ballot at 10 AM on Monday, July 29, 2024. Upcoming challenges will include the Custodian Lock-In, the Immunity Challenge, and nominations.

Fans can also get involved by predicting which pairs will win the Immunity Challenge, with a chance to win ₦1 million weekly.

The grand prize for this season is a spectacular ₦100 million, which includes a cash prize and an SUV, with additional sponsored prizes to be announced.

The show premieres on Saturday, July 28, at 7 PM. You can watch all the action on the Big Brother dedicated channels: DStv Ch. 198 and GOtv Ch. 49.

The show will run for 10 weeks, concluding with the finale on Sunday, October 6, 2024.