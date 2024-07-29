Nigeria: Shock As Ifeanyi Ubah Dies Suddenly in London

...Tinubu, Senate, gov, Kalu, others mourn

President Bola Tinubu was among eminent Nigerians who paid tributes to the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who died yesterday in London.

They were unanimous in their description of his demise as not just a huge loss to Anambra State but also to the nation.

Ubah, who represented Anambra South Senatorial District in the Senate, was said to have died in London at 53.

His death was sudden as there were no reports of illness.

A report said he had travelled to the United Kingdom (UK) to attend the graduation of one of his sons from a University there.

The President in a statement by his spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, extended his condolences to the family of the late Senator Ubah.

He said: "The deceased was a renowned businessman and politician. He was the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District at the National Assembly."

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed lawmaker, as well as for strength and comfort to his family.

Similarly, Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commiserated with President of the Senate, Sen Godswill Akpabio, and the entire National Assembly and the governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Soludo, over the demise of Ubah.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the dead and for God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

On its part, the Senate described Uba as an exemplary leader, a committed public servant, and a tireless advocate for his constituents.

A statement by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramody, said:" It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that the Nigeria Senate announces the passing of our esteemed colleague, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who until his passing represented the Anambra South Senatorial District.

"Senator Ubah was an exemplary leader, a committed public servant, and a tireless advocate for his constituents. His untimel

y departure represents a significant loss to the Senate, his community, and the nation at large.

"Prior to his illustrious career in public service, Senator Ifeanyi Uba distinguished himself as a prominent businessman and philanthropist. As the founder and CEO of Capital Oil and Gas Industries Limited, he made substantial contributions to Nigeria's energy sector, fostering economic growth and creating numerous job opportunities. Through the Ifeanyi Uba Foundation, his philanthropic endeavors provided scholarships, healthcare, and vital support to the less privileged, profoundly impacting countless lives."

Also speaking, Senate Committee Chairman on Privatization and Mobilization, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, said Uba's demise was a huge shock and loss to Nigeria as a whole.

The former governor, while extolling the virtues of the deceased, stressed that the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress ,APC, was a patriotic and detribalized Nigerian with a passion for a prosperous and better Nigeria.

He said: " My heart goes out to Ubah's family, ndi Nnewi, Anambra South constituents, the good people of Anambra state, the government of Anambra state and my colleagues in the senate for the loss of our dearest friend and brother, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah. It's a lot to deal with the shock of the news and the pain of the loss. His death is a big loss to Nigeria."

Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, expressed shock over the passage of Ubah. In a statement by his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs, Bamidele described Ubah as a philanthropist, oil magnate and one of the legislators passionate about the development of his constituents.

Nigeria Southern Senators Forum, SSF, commended Ubah's contributions to business, legislature, Anambra State, and the nation.

A statement yesterday by the Chairman of the forum, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru, highlighted Ubah's achievements in business, saying he positively impacted the economy.

The statement reads:"They commended his dedication and effectiveness as a legislator, where his efforts were instrumental in shaping policies and advancing the interests of his constituency and the nation at large."

Former Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, said Ubah was a dedicated public servant.

"Senator Ifeanyi Ubah was not just a distinguished member of the Senate; he was a dedicated public servant whose passion to serve our country was evident in all his endeavours. His commitment to the welfare of his constituents and his advocacy for crucial policies will be deeply missed. Senator Ubah was a champion for progress and unity, who during his lifetime strived tirelessly to improve the living standard of those he represented, " he added.