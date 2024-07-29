Nigeria: Protest Sound Bites

There is red alert everywhere ahead of the August 1 to August 10 planned nationwide protest against 'bad governance' in the country. While some Nigerians support the protest, others are concerned about its timing, organization, and potential impact.

The division has led to a war of words on social media, with some accusing the organizers of being naive and others claiming that the protest is a necessary step towards bringing about change. The planned protest has also sparked a wider conversation about the state of governance in Nigeria and the role of citizens in demanding accountability from their leaders.

The protest, whose promoters are faceless, is believed to aim to bring attention to the country's economic woes, insecurity, and corruption, and has gained traction in recent weeks.

President Bola Tínubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, traditional rulers and religious leaders, among others, have spoken either in favour or against the protest. While opposition parties and leaders consider the protest as an inalienable right of citizens, the ruling party argues that the demonstration was a ploy by the opposition to take power through subterfuge.

Atiku, who was also the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 polls, for instance, voiced strong support for the protest.

In a statement shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Atiku reminded Tinubu's administration that peaceful protests are a fundamental right guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution. He criticized the government's attempt to accuse opposition figures and threaten action against the protest, calling it a futile effort to distract from the real issues.

Peter Obi, on his part, gave the Special Adviser to the President on Communication and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, a 72-hour ultimatum to apologise for his claim that he was behind the planned nationwide protest. He vowed to file a defamation libel lawsuit if Onanuga failed to apologise. The demand came after the presidential aide alleged on July 20, 2024, that Obi's supporters were planning mayhem in Nigeria, linking him to anarchy. The sound bites:

Tinubu: "We are not afraid of protests. Our concern is the ordinary people and the damages that will be done. Till today, I cannot forget the brand new 60 and 100-seater buses, down there in Lagos that were burnt down, and we are now complaining about transportation. That is the problem.

"Security is getting better, but we cannot take our eyes off the camera because it takes one accident for things to flare up. We are managing it".

Atiku Abubakar: "For the avoidance of doubt, the rights of citizens to protest are ENSHRINED in the Nigerian Constitution and AFFIRMED by our courts.

Chasing shadows and contriving purported persons behind the planned protests is an exercise in futility when it is obvious that Nigerians, including supporters of Tinubu and the ruling APC, are caught up in the hunger, anger, and hopelessness brought about by the incompetence and cluelessness of this government.

"It is deeply ironic that those who now seek to stifle these rights were themselves leading protests in 2012. A responsible government must ensure a SAFE and SECURE environment for citizens to exercise their constitutionally guaranteed rights to PEACEFUL PROTEST. Any attempt to suppress these rights is not only unconstitutional but a direct affront to our democracy."

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mr Mohammed Idris: "You see, the government of President Bola Tinubu believes in the freedom of everyone within the confines of the law to do what he thinks is right for him. Therefore, the President is not an opponent of protest of any kind but the President is an opponent of violence and anything that will negatively hamper the wellbeing of Nigerians."

Oba Ewuare II of Benin: "Following the emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, the Omo N'Oba wishes to appeal to the general public to give the Federal Government sufficient time to implement its economic policies aimed at alleviating the present hardship experienced by Nigerians,

"The Omo N'Oba appeals to those planning the August 1st nationwide protest to shelve the plan. The Omo N'Oba also urges the Federal Government to intensify efforts in the implementation of its economic and security policies".

Ooni of Ife: "We heard from the GCEO of NNPCL. They are the ones that propel our economy. We have heard from the Minister of Finance. We also heard from the Minister of Budget and the NSA. We want to encourage you, Mr. President, we will all get back to our various communities and let our people know because none of us locks our palaces".

Sultan of Sokoto: "I believe that this brief meeting will clear some issues that many people have in their minds.

"At our meeting on Monday, we had a very open discussion on all issues affecting the nation.

"We are the ones who will tell you the truth about what is happening in our various communities".

NLC President Joe Ajaero: "Nigerians are angry. The times require the government to 'jaw-jaw' and not 'war-war' with Nigerians. "The truth is that you cannot smack a child and at the same time ask the child not to cry. A stitch in time might still save nine!

"The NLC stands in solidarity with the Nigerian people in this very trying and excruciating time. We have advised that it would be counter-productive for the government to meet the widespread anger in the land with brute force."

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State: "There are calls for mass protests across the country, and the first thing that agitates one's mind is, is that the way to present our case to the government?

"Is that the way to constructively and objectively engage with the government by advertising and planning mass protests? Is there something behind those who are calling for these protests? Is this another plan by those who have tried their luck and have lost? Is this their own way and shortcut to see how to frustrate the government?

"There is a Yoruba proverb that says 'Beheading is not the solution for a headache'. If there are issues, let us discuss them, let us find a way around them, and let us manage and correct them. Let us not cut off the head or attempt to cut off the head because of a headache. That will amount to decapitation".

Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mr Olukayode Egbetokun: "Nigeria Police would respond to the planned protest in a most professional manner. So we are prepared, and I want to assure you that we will manage the protest in the most professional manner".

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode: "There is nothing wrong with a peaceful demonstration and a lawful legitimate protest. What is unacceptable is a premeditated attempt by a group of faceless individuals who are on the payroll of subversive elements to destabilise the country and incite people to violence and carnage.

"That is what this so-called #Nationwidestrike that they have labelled as the #Endbadgovernanceprotest is all about. Worse still there is a covert and subterranean attempt to provoke the security forces to open mutiny and rebellion against constituted authority and thereby truncate our democracy."

Chief Ralph Nwosu, National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, ADC: "Threat won't work. People are already mobilised because they are hungry. Those who are down are not afraid of falling".

Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, Arewa Youth Assembly and the Arewa Think-Tank: "We strongly denounce protests under any guise as they are counterproductive and can lead to violence, loss of lives, and destruction of properties.

"Therefore we have resolved that we will not be part of any protest. We call on Nigerian youth to engage authorities constructively through peaceful and legal means, such as dialogue and constructive engagement".

Chairman of the South-East Governors Forum and Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma: "I think it is wrong time for anybody to do any protest because the implication of doing that, if care is not taken, is that it may be hijacked, like the #EndSARS experience where criminals now hijacked an innocently conceived agitation by young Nigerians.

"So I think that we are not in support of the protest, we are not going to support any protest that has no programme, that is not discussed and that nobody knows what the problem is."

Citizens Network for Peace and Development in Nigeria, CNPDN, National Coordinator, Mr. Raphael Okorie: "We call on the conveners of the planned protest to stop it as protests all over the world have never been used to solve a problem. We are using this medium to advise our teeming youths not to join in the protest because protests of this nature will naturally be hijacked by miscreants."

Forum for the Sustenance of Democracy spokesperson, Hon. Abdulrahman Buba Kwaccham: "In these turbulent times of uncertainty, there is a growing call for peaceful protests, especially from our youth, seeking change and unity. Yet, history reminds us of the risks involved when hijacking such movements by those seeking to sow chaos and discord.

"We must recognize that any disruption of law and order will only worsen our already challenging economic situation, further intensifying the suffering endured by our people."

Igboezue International Association Nigeria and the Diaspora, IIAND, National President, Chief Pius Okoye: "While we are not encouraging that any Igbo man should take part in the planned protest, we urge Onanuga to blame his boss for his administration's embarrassment to him instead pointing accusing fingers against innocent Obi, Utomi and other Nigerians."

Former spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala: "I honestly believe that there is, to a large extent, the element of politics and my belief that it even transcends the country. There would have been foreign interest taking advantage of the poor political climate because of the fact of hunger and suffering."

National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, President, Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo: "NYCN leaders advise their millions of members, 774 local government branches, wards, state and zonal chapters, NYCN in Diaspora, Man O' War, Boy Scouts, Royal Rangers, Islamic Youth League, and 100 other affiliated youth organizations to be on standby and await further direction."

Rabi'u Kwankwaso: "The recent calls for protests against bad governance resonate with me, as they reflect our collective frustration and yearning for a better Nigeria. However, I urge Nigerians to put our country first before

any other consideration by way of being patient with the government and giving it all the necessary support to succeed. If any government fails to provide the necessary leadership for a better Nigeria, we will have the opportunity as citizens to elect the people who can bring the required change using our votes."

Asari Dokubo: "Tinubu is not a magician, please, pray for him. Don't curse your leaders because the curses will get back at you."

Government Ekpemupolo (Tompolo): "Against this background, I have joined other Patriotic Nigerians to appeal to prospective protesters to call off the proposed protest and engage governments at all levels to find lasting solutions to the country's problems. You must agree that the threat of protest only has achieved its aim, as Mr. President has said loud and clear, that he has heard the voices of prospective protesters."

CSO: "We strongly hold that the right to protest is that of every citizen of this country and no one should attempt to subdue people's voices whenever they choose to cry out about how they are been governed or misgoverned. The state of affairs in Nigeria is truly worrisome and people have a right to voice their disapproval as guaranteed by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for freedom of association, gathering, and speech."

Executive Director, CISLAC, Auwal Rafsanjani: "Protesters must be protected. This is a democratic right, and the government should ensure their safety. The protests should not be framed along religious, ethnic, and political lines; rather, the government at all levels should listen to and address the genuine concerns of the people."