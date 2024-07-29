Nigeria: Ifeanyi Ubah, 3 Other Nass Members Who Died in 2024

In the past year, the National Assembly has faced the unfortunate loss of several members. Since its inauguration in June 2023, the 10th Assembly has mourned the passing of five members: four from the House of Representatives and one senator.

The deceased members are Ekene Adams, Olaide Akinyemi, Isa Dogonyaro, and Senator Ifeanyi Ubah. Their deaths have created significant voids in the legislative body and deeply affected their constituents.

Isa Dogonyaro

Isa Dogonyaro, a member of the House of Representatives for Garki/Babura Federal Constituency of Jigawa State and an APC member, died on May 10, 2024, in Abuja following an undisclosed illness. Dogonyaro, who had been the deputy chairperson of the House Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria Control, had recently been declared the APC candidate for the House of Representatives after a court decision.

Ekene Adams

Ekene Adams, representing Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency of Kaduna State for the Labour Party, died on July 16, 2024, at the age of 39. Adams, who had been battling ill health, was the chairman of the House Committee on Sports. He was known for his previous roles in the sports sector, including as general manager of Kada City Football Club and Remo Stars. His death was described as a significant loss by House spokesman Akin Rotimi and the Labour Party's National Chairman, Julius Abure.

Musiliudeen Akinremi

Musiliudeen Akinremi, a two-term member representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency of Oyo State, passed away in July. Popularly known as Jagaban, Akinremi, who was 51, served as the Chairman of the House Committee on Science Research Institutions. He was elected in 2019 and re-elected in 2023, and his death followed a brief illness.

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, representing Anambra South, passed away in London on Saturday. Ubah, who would have turned 53 on September 3, was also the CEO of Capital Oil and founder of The Authority newspaper and Ifeanyi Ubah FC. He had contested the 2014 Anambra governorship election and was elected to the Senate in 2019. Ubah was married to Uchenna Ubah, and together they had five children.

