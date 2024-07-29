Liberia: President Convoy Killed One, Injured Three

Liberia-One person was killed while three others sustained serious injuries and immediately rushed to the Hospital after President Joseph Boakai's motorcade (convoy) collided with a tricycle or Kekeh on the RIA highway on Wednesday.

Presidential Press Secretary, Madam Kula Fofana confirming the incident said the death occurred when one of the vehicles in the president's convoy collided with a tricycle.

President Boakai was en route to dedication ceremony of a dormitory reconstructed by his wife, First lady Kartumu Boakai at the "Love A Child Orphanage Home" when the incident occured.

"The collusion happened after three of the vehicles in the convoy had passed, while the fourth vehicle collided with the tricycle," she said.

"The collision occurred when the rider of the tricycle was in the process of crossing or turning around. The rider was pronounced dead while the three injured individuals who were also on board were taken to the ELWA Hospital," Madam Kula informed reporters.

She announced that the Executive Protection Service (EPS), charged with the responsibilities of providing security to the President, has launched an active investigation to ascertain the actual circumstances that led to the accident.

Press Secretary Fofana has however described the incident as an unfortunate situation which occurred while the president was en route to honor an important program that forms part of the Independence Day activities.

The presidential press secretary on behalf of the president extended a message of condolences to the bereaved family assuring them that the Liberian leader will visit the hospital and engage family members.